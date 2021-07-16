SUNDERLAND’s first fine dining restaurant has unveiled a spectacular eight course tasting menu, to showcase the very best in seasonal products.

Undisclosed opened in the former D’Acqua restaurant site at John Street last month (May) by experienced chef, Chris Spence, who has returned to his native North East after a career which has taken him across the globe.

Chris has worked in top restaurants in America, Australia, Hungary, France and in the UK and has used his skills and knowledge to create a seasonal tasting menu which offers a twist on classic flavours, along with some unique ingredient pairings.

The restaurant also offers an a la carte menu but those who opt for the tasting menu can enjoy an amuse bouche of celeriac velouté and wild mushrooms, followed by a beetroot and apple terrine served with picked apple, candied beets and an apple gel.

Wood pigeon complemented by dark chocolate and pickled raspberries is followed by the king of fish – turbot – with horseradish, bone marrow, parsley, caviar and baby leeks.

Guests also get the opportunity to enjoy the unexpected by a surprise molecular gastronomy sphere, which sets the scene for two desserts – a panna cotta and white chocolate mousse and a rhubarb and ginger tart comprising compressed rhubarb, ginger cheesecake and a rhubarb gel.

The menu rounds off with a selection of homemade petit fours, with the option of a wine pairing for those who really want to push the boat out.

“I’ve used some of my favourite ingredients to create a menu which brings together a number of very different but equally amazing flavours,” said Chris, who previously ran the at-home fine dining service, Emily’s Table.

“It’s given me a real opportunity to show what I like to do best and we’re looking forward to even more people coming along to enjoy it.”

The tasting menu costs £75 per person, with the wine pairing an additional £55. The restaurant also offers a vegetarian version which is £65 pp.

Undisclosed also has a special lunchtime menu and specialises in unique cocktails, with an extensive, hand picked wine list.

For further information or bookings visit www.restaurant-undisclosed.com or call 0191 565 1988.