Super high dose, liquid nutritional supplement formulated to help support skin, hair and nails: Cutizana

You’ll have heard it said that beauty comes from inside. Could that literally be the truth when taking a supplement packed with nutrients to support healthy skin, hair and nails?

“Cutis sana” is Latin for “healthy skin”. And the nutritional supplement Cutizana is jam-packed with more marine collagen and nutrients than many other beauty supplements and products, which are often more than twice the price.

This complete supplement was developed to combine type I and III collagen with other well-known nutrients including hyaluronic acid, biotin and vitamin C which are all widely held to maintain and support the health of our hair, skin and nails.

An average supplement tablet can only contain up to a maximum of approximately 1,000mg of ingredients. Dissolving nutrients in a liquid enables Cutizana to give you a whopping 10,000mg of collagen in a single 25ml dose – meaning one serving of Cutizana contains as much collagen as twenty 500mg tablets.

Also, because it comes in liquid form, the body can absorb the nutrients easily and effectively without the caking agents or fillers which are commonly used with tablets.

Cutizana is an easy-to-take, pleasant tasting (berry flavoured) liquid supplement. It has been formulated with the following nutrients, which are widely believed to support skin, hair and nails:

COLLAGEN TYPE I & III: contains all the amino acids found in collagen, elastin and keratin. As we age, our body’s natural collagen production rate declines. From our mid-20s, we generally produce 1% less collagen in our skin each year. As a result, skin becomes thinner and less elastic, hair is less vibrant and our nails become weaker. The amino acids in Cutizana are also used to make keratin which is what our nails and hair are made from. Collagen also acts as an antioxidant and fights damage from free radicals to help keep hair strong and maintain a healthy scalp.

HYALURONIC ACID: a clear substance that is naturally produced by your body, Hyaluronic Acid helps to bind water to collagen, trapping moisture so that skin can appear plumper and more hydrated. It has also been shown to help promote hair growth and the thickening of hair strands.

BIOTIN: stimulates keratin production in hair and can increase the rate of follicle growth. Biotin also plays a crucial role in the process of metabolizing fat, which is essential for maintaining healthy skin.

SILICA: is the super mineral that helps improve skin strength and elasticity, as well as nail and hair growth.

Cutizana is available in salons and beauty clinics and online at www.clinicnutrition.co.uk.

RRP: £29.95 (or £23.95 on subscription).

ABOUT CLINIC NUTRITION

Clinic Nutrition Ltd., has formulated a range of high-quality, broad-spectrum liquid supplements that are supplied to clinics, and direct to the consumer. These include Vitaliti (for general health and wellbeing), Cartonica (for joint health) and Cutizana (for hair, nails and skin).

www.clinicnutrition.co.uk

