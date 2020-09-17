Being able to enjoy your garden, grow your favourite plants and still be conscious of living in a greener way is a huge benefit for many, especially when it comes to ensuring your garden is as eco-friendly as possible. Having an eco-friendly garden requires the use of less chemicals, producing much less waste and keeping on top of your carbon footprint, so there are certain elements to consider ensuring you’re doing the best you can to help the environment in every way. Continue reading for some sustainable tips to help you maintain a beautiful and eco-friendly garden.

Learn to Mulch

Mulching is a term many people in the gardening world love, especially when it comes to being environmentally friendly. For starters, mulch helps to reduce the number of weeds that grow through and clutter your garden, resulting in less time on your hands and knees weeding and more time planting your favourite flowers, but not only is it a great weed deterrent but mulch also helps to retain moisture in soil. When you mulch, you are adding a layer over the top of your soil, which can be made up of grass, pine needles and bark, which then adds to the overall appearance of the area as well as having other positive benefits as mentioned previously. Once you have mastered the art of mulching, you can apply it to all of your flower’s beds and areas with soil and watch the benefits unfold over time.

Introduce Composting

Whether you’re a keen gardener or you simply take pride in the outdoor space you have, by introducing composting to your garden you can instantly start to take an eco-friendlier approach to life in general. Composting is the process of recycling organic materials that are classed as waste, to create a conditioner for soil that can be reused to enhance the soil in your garden and help your plants thrive. An example of the organic materials that can be used to build up your compost are fruit, vegetables, grains, bread and even eggshells, coffee filters and newspaper. You may find that investing in a good quality compost bin is more beneficial for keeping your garden looking neat and tidy, as they help to keep the compost warm and really compact to produce the best possible compost for your soil. You can find a range of affordable compost bins here.

Grow Your Own

Having the space to grow your own produce is hugely beneficial, especially when it comes to being more sustainable at home. By growing your own herbs, fruit and vegetables you can not only build on your own skillset in the garden and have beautifully fresh produce to use in your kitchen, but you’re also making an eco-friendly impact too. You don’t need lots of space to grow your own produce, this all depends on what you want to grow. Many people start of small, with some herbs and small vegetables and then once you’ve built up your confidence and skills you can introduce more to your patch. There’s nothing better than a delicious home cooked meal featuring freshly grown produce from your very own garden!

Embrace Organic Gardening

With so many different products on the market for gardening, it’s scary just how many chemicals we can end up using in and around our outdoor spaces. Certain gardening products contain high levels of chemicals in order to reap quicker results, but this isn’t necessary with so many organic products now available to get the job done. For example, you don’t need a soil treatment rich in chemicals if you’ve managed to create your own compost, as this organic process will see the same results with less of a negative impact on the environment. Similarly, you don’t want to be bringing chemicals into the garden when you have your family enjoying the outdoor space, so eliminating the chemical rich products and embracing the organic alternatives will really help you to be more sustainable, as well as keeping the space safe and easy to enjoy.