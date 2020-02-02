Suzuki has announced three accessory packs for its hotly-anticipated V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050XT ahead of their arrival in March, and knowing everyone’s idea of adventure varies, Suzuki has tailored its new kits to suit.

A fully-loaded Explore pack equips the DR-Z-inspired V-Strom 1050XT with full aluminium luggage, engine bars, LED fog lamps, aluminium bash plate, and heated grips. Ideal for those looking to cover big mileage and conquer rougher terrain, the Explore pack comes with an RRP* of £2,499 and represents a saving of £626 over the cost of the individual items.

For customers plotting weekends away the Tour pack comprises full aluminium luggage and costs £1,299, meaning a saving of £316. Those looking to exploit the V-Strom 1050s capabilities as a city tool can opt for the City pack which includes a spacious 55-litre top box and centre stand for £699, saving £147 in the process.

Suzuki GB’s national motorcycle marketing manager, Ian Bland, commented, “We know a lot of owners want to add a personal touch or tailor their V-Strom to their specific needs, and by offering three different accessory packs that is now not only easier but also more affordable, too. The packs can also be fitted at the point of sale, meaning they can be included in any finance deal and benefit from the same three-year warranty we offer across our range.“

The new V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 1050XT use an updated version of Suzuki’s 1037cc V-Twin engine, the Euro5 version of the popular power plant producing 7% more power than the previous iteration. Both machines also get a three-mode traction control system and three selectable engine power modes.

An enhanced electronics package on the V-Strom 1050XT boasts Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (SIRS), which, with a six-axis inertial measurement unit (IMU) at its heart, includes lean angle-sensitive ABS with two settings, linked brakes that can detect and adapt to load and inclines, plus hill hold control and cruise control.

