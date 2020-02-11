Suzuki has announced its winter offers, which run until the end of March 2020 and include 0% APR finance on a number of key models in its current on-road range, plus £500 off its 125cc motorcycles.

Suzuki’s headline offer of 0% HP finance over 48 months is available on the range-topping GSX-R1000R and GSX-R1000, the new-for-2019 Katana, the GSX-S1000 and GSX-S1000F, GSX-S750 as well as the standard and XT variants of the V-Strom 650 – all with a minimum deposit of just £500 required.

As a result, some of Suzuki’s most popular models are now available with even more affordable monthly repayments, plus there’s the added benefit of no final balloon payment at the end of the agreement.

Those looking for a learner or A1 licence-friendly machine can benefit from £500 off Suzuki’s GSX-R125 and GSX-S125 models, which lowers prices to £3,899 and £3,599 respectively until the end of March. Both bikes use a free-revving DOHC single-cylinder engine, with styling that echoes their larger GSX-R and GSX-S siblings.

