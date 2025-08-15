Hyundai Motor UK Tucson Hybrid Upgrade Event

Specification upgrade from Advance to N Line at no additional cost

LEATHERHEAD, 8th August, 2025 – Hyundai Motor UK has announced a complimentary specification upgrade for new TUCSON Hybrid customers.

From the 7th August until the 30th September, customers choosing a TUCSON Hybrid will be able to take advantage of a complimentary upgrade in specification from the Advance trim to the N Line specification, with the N Line being available to upgrade to either N Line S or Ultimate trim, all at no additional cost.

The TUCSON Hybrid Upgrade is also available in conjunction with the existing Hyundai Finance offer, providing customers the opportunity to access either 0% APR across two years or a £2,000 deposit allowance with 4.9% APR when financing over three or four years, with a TUCSON Hybrid N Line available from £414 per month – based on 36-month agreement with £5,000 customer deposit and 10,000 miles per annum.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK said, “Our first TUCSON Hybrid Upgrade Event in 2024 proved to be extremely popular and provided new TUCSON Hybrid buyers with incredible value for their money. The latest TUCSON Hybrid Upgrade Event builds upon the success of the 2024 with an even better offer of specification choice and financing options”

Since it’s launch in 2021, TUCSON has been one of the most popular SUVs in the UK with over 130,000 cars sold to date. It has and continues to be recognised with multiple awards from consumer, fleet and industry media titles alike, a pattern that is set to continue throughout 2025.

TUCSON Hybrid Upgrade Event ends 30/9/25. Ordered from 7/8/25, registered by 30/9/25. Upgrade from Advance to N Line and N Line to N Line S or Ultimate. Subject to availability, while stocks last. Retail only. No cash alternative. Hyundai Motor UK has the right to extend or reduce the end date at any time. T&Cs apply. 0% APR. Over 2 yrs. 25% min deposit. T&Cs Apply. Finance subject to status. Hyundai Motor UK Ltd, KT22 7LP, is a credit broker and not a lender. Offer ends 30/9/2025.

1-£2000 FDA with 4.9% APR