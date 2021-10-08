SWICILY, an organic grape sugar substitute, is celebrating the launch of ‘Home Sweet Home’, 202 limited edition boxes containing a signed and numbered print by Magnum photographer Cristina de Middel and a bottle of SWICILY.

The print will be of museum quality and 17 x 17 cm in size and signed by the artist. The work of De Middel has been displayed at San Francisco MoMa, the Tate and she has completed commissions for Vogue, Christian Dior and the Nobel Prize Foundation. Cristina De Middel is making a name for herself as a disruptive, contemporary photographer who captures images that are impulsive, positive and unconventional.

The launch of SWICILY’s first limited edition box is to support the brand’s social engagement surrounding the immigration crisis in the Mediterranean. ‘Home Sweet Home’ is set to be a series of images from De Middel around the theme of home and family. The art project will in its turn fund a parallel initiative run by the African Artists Foundation in Lagos, Nigeria with the support of visionary curator Nwagbogu.

Available for purchase on the SWICILY site, the first edition will be priced at £222 GBP. This was a conscious choice by the brand as the number 222 is the number of grapes usaed to produce each bottle. According to numerology, 22 is also a powerful figure that turns dreams into reality and is perfectly balanced.

To further support the ‘Home Sweet Home’ project, Christina de Middel has donated her work and will sign and number each print. The edition will be limited to 202 boxes, each containing a signed print and a bottle of SWICILY.

The limited edition gift will also be available at SWICILY Chelsea and other curated points of sale in NYC, Madrid and Lagos.

As the ‘Home Sweet Home’ series is centred around themes of home, SWICILY ensures that the production of its product is ethical and protects its home. The brand constantly reviews its manufacturing processes across as many sectors as possible.

SWICILY, a unique artisan sugar substitute, was founded by Patricia de Middel. SWICILY is grown organically and ethically by local farmers in Sicily and is a liquid sugar alternative. Currently, SWICILY is available in 250ml bottles. The production of the product is based on ancient Mediterranean traditions and utilises the natural sweetness of grapes. The natural nectar of the grapes is unprocessed, which allows the product to retain its nutrients and vitamins and lower its glycemic load. This ensures the product can retain its sweet taste whilst lowering its calories.

On her product, Patricia de Middel said: “I wanted to put my years of experience in growing and developing businesses into showing how an ethical food company could become successful. In SWICILY, we aim to end the love/hate relationship with sugar and encourage the world to enjoy a healthier, more luxurious experience of food.”

SWICILY has received international acclaim from prominent figures in the food industry, such as private chef Miguel Jensen and Sindy Lazo, winner of the first US MasterChef Latina. From online giant Amazon to gourmet boutiques in Italy, Belgium, Switzerland and France, SWICILY is available for purchase all over the world. Most significantly, however, SWICILY has been welcomed into homes in Sicily and has become a part of local Sicilian cooking.

The timing of the launch of the limited edition print and SWICILY product will no doubt be welcomed by individuals searching for unique and meaningful Christmas presents.

As SWICILY is a liquid sweetener, its possible uses are endless. We have seen SWICILY be used as a sweet addition to coffee, a glaze for vegetables, a sugary edition to a cake recipe and even as a sweet rim for cocktails.

Customers should be aware that SWICILY is roughly 30% sweeter than traditional or processed sugars. Therefore, when using SWICILY as a sugar replacement, the quantity of the sweetener should be reduced by 30%. This allows SWICILY to be more cost-effective and healthier than traditional cane sugar.

In addition to their environmental work, SWICILY is working to help bridge skills and employment gaps by working with WorkFinder. WorkFinder is endorsed by the Cabinet Office, DCMS and CBI and aims to build talent pipelines.

SWICILY supports “Euridice Mission”, which is dedicated to cleaning the Mediterranean Sea to prevent the destruction of marine habitats.

For more information on the box, visit the SWICILY website https://swicily.com/

Explanation of SWICILY Christmas Gift https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tc0PilAs6Bs

Biography Patricia de Middel Puch

Patricia de Middel Puch is a business woman (or social entrepreneur? ), Art patron, disruptive talents coach and mother of four. Her positive curiosity and social engagement has led to a breadth of challenging life projects – from setting-up the first international social media in West Africa, totally managed by local talents, to heading client relations at JPMorgans or coaching start-ups at the most renowned universities. Patricia sees her life as a cross-disciplinary random curation of experiences and encounters that continue to shape her reality to this day.

Patricia is half Spanish and half Belgian. Having lived across the globe since childhood she considers herself a Londoner-citizen of the world.

After studying Economics, Sociology and Politics, followed by a Master in business management Patricia started working next to her father as an agent for small factories across Europe and Asia. A few years later, some shape of surreal positive fate brought her to joining JPMorgan. There, for over 16 years, she learned about excellence, financial markets and sales. Her career and life abruptly changed when mental health entered into the equation. Totally unexpectedly, she was diagnosed with chronic severe depression, incompatible with her career in banking.

With hindsight, this is probably the best that could have been as it forced her to take time for introspective search. With the help of a strong and supportive network she bit the odds by Patricia slowly rebuilding her confidence, first as a coach to both entrepreneurs and artists. She then joined Konbini, a groundbreaking digital Media house, promoting creative journalism across younger generations. As global COO, she opened editorial teams worldwide, including Mexico DC, New York, London and Lagos whilst overseeing the company’s structural change.

For the last three years Patricia has redirected her energy to reinforce her social engagement. She is the first white woman to enter the board of the Arfrican Artists Foundation and has intensified her fight against the taboos surrounding mental health, women and art.

She founded Mediterranean Bio in her quest for disruptive solutions to global problems. Putting into profit her eclectic career, she is now experimenting with ways to encompass the inevitable changes in the social tissue with the beauty of small companies. Inspired by the concept of Mindful consumerism, Patricia had decided to tackle one of the products with the biggest negative impact: Sugar.

This is why SWICILY was born, a global launch of the most sustainable, trustworthy and natural of sugar choices. Real quality food with nutrients, brought back from Ancient History reinvested in a version in line with our values . Against consumerism, this is a multi-purpose product appealing to a vast array of consumers, from the chef to the sportsman.

Her intention is to lead by example, both at personal level, showing that it is never too late, or that you are never too small to launch a project. At business level she is demonstrating that it does make business sense to run a green business that shares its profits with its close community…because at the end, this is what it’s all about, Love and understanding as the ultimate source of mental peace.!

She finds spare time to feed her instagram wall, review photo books and enjoy her kids.

