Cloud technology expert Synergi has won an international award, on the back of its business transformation work for clients including Yorkshire Water and Arriva.

This is the fifth year running that Gateshead-based Synergi has won an award from global partner and workflow automation specialists Nintex in its Partner Awards series, which draws entries from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Synergi’s award entry showcased its work for Arriva and Yorkshire Water, which were judged as outstanding examples of its work helping clients to use the Nintex platform to transform their businesses and streamline costs.

In partnership with transport giant Arriva’s in-house team, Synergi built a full end-to-end CCTV handling solution, which uses a remote service to log an incident, automatically request footage for download to secure servers, and shares information in a timely way with critical third-parties such as solicitors, the relevant Police authorities or the Crown Prosecution Service.

For Yorkshire Water, Synergi designed and developed the cost saving Escape App, which streamlines and digitises the process from initial alert of escaped water through investigation and data capture phases, to reporting and collaboration with the Environment Agency and regulatory bodies. The app also includes a mobile-enabled solution for front-line workers.

Justin Short, chief operating officer at Synergi, describes what the win means to the team: “This is the fifth year running that we have been successful in the Nintex Partner Awards, and we are humbled by further recognition this year. This is an incredible endorsement of our team’s skills and specialisation in the platform.

“To be recognised for delivering solutions to such high profile organisations highlights on a practical and strategic level how companies who are looking to achieve process excellence can benefit from combining the power of the Nintex platform with Synergi’s expertise in this area.”

The award win follows Synergi’s announcement that it plans to create at least 15 new jobs with the launch of a new managed IT service, which will see it expand into supplying mainstream IT services such as disaster recovery, security monitoring and extended support.

Nintex announced winners of the Business Transformation category of the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards along with the winners of the 2020 Nintex Solution Innovation Awards. The Business Transformation category of the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards program recognises partners with top customer entries in the 2020 Solution Innovation Awards program.

“This year we were honoured to receive such a high calibre of nominations from Nintex partners in the 2020 Solution Innovation Awards program which highlights customer success with the Nintex Process Platform,” said Nintex chief executive officer Eric Johnson.

“Nintex is honoured to recognise Synergi as winner of the 2020 Nintex Partner Awards for Business Transformation.”