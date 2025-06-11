T12 Engineering to debut at Santander Parliamentary Trade Fair

T12 Directors Graham Melroy (left) and Andy Hughes

T12 Engineering will make its debut at the prestigious Santander Parliamentary Trade Fair, held on the Terrace of the Houses of Parliament.

The company joins a select group of SMEs chosen to exhibit at September’s event, which highlights export success and international growth.

T12’s invitation follows a strong year of overseas expansion, including the opening of an office in Norway and the securing of a three-year framework agreement with an independent oil and gas operator in Brazil.

Based in Teesside, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, T12 Engineering operates across multiple sectors, delivering designs and technologies that extend the lifecycle of subsea assets and energy infrastructure. Its diverse project portfolio includes bridge construction, energy-from-waste facilities, offshore and onshore petrochemical projects, and asset integrity management.

The Santander Parliamentary Trade Fair provides a platform for businesses to highlight their capabilities and share their export experiences directly with MPs, ministers, and policymakers involved in shaping UK trade policy.

At the event, T12 Engineering will present a selection of its engineering solutions, share insights from its export journey, and contribute to discussions around the opportunities and challenges facing British exporters.

Its senior management team have previously visited Brazil as part of an oil and gas delegation organised by the Department for Business and Trade and Santander UK, aimed at building connections with companies open to collaboration with the UK supply chain.

Graham Melroy, Director of T12 Engineering, said: “Being invited to attend the Santander Parliamentary Trade Fair for the first time is a real honour and a clear reflection of the hard work our team has put into growing our international presence. We’re proud to represent the engineering sector at this prestigious event and look forward to sharing our journey with policymakers and peers.”

Fellow Director Andy Hughes added: “This invitation reflects the progress we’ve made in overseas markets – and the result of a focused strategy, strong partnerships, and a lot of determination. Events like this help SMEs gain visibility at a national level and connect directly with the people shaping UK trade policy. We’re grateful to Santander for this opportunity and its continued support.”