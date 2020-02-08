New conversion improves grip, ground clearance and underbody protection

Two driving modes and rear axle lock provide maximum control

Luton – Vauxhall’s multi award-winning Combo Cargo is now available with four-wheel drive. With additional grip, the Combo Cargo 4×4 has been adapted to provide up to 205mm ground clearance, with stronger underbody protection and the power to take on all kinds of rough terrain.

As the only small 4×4 van on the LCV market, Combo Cargo 4×4 gives Vauxhall an excellent opportunity to grow in sectors including agriculture, construction and telecoms/communications.

Traction experts Dangel carry out the 4×4 conversion and it is priced from £34,660 excluding VAT. Dangel were deeply involved during the design and development of the new Combo Cargo 4×4. The steering and suspension systems are optimised for all-wheel drive and installed at the vehicle assembly plant for maximum efficiency.

Using a simple rotary switch on the instrument panel, drivers can choose between two drive modes – AUTO 4WD and ECO 2WD. In AUTO 4WD, the 4×4 is engaged, shifting part of the torque to the rear axle as soon as the front wheels begin to lose grip. In ECO 2WD mode, the 4×4 system is disengaged and the Combo Cargo 4×4 switches to front-wheel drive only, reducing fuel consumption, emissions and tyre wear.

In even more demanding conditions, drivers can select ‘R’ Lock mode to lock the rear axle. A limited-slip rear differential for maintaining traction in the severest driving conditions is optional.

The 4×4 Combo Cargo comes with the active safety of ESP, engine and gearbox protection, and 90mm higher ground clearance as standard. Additional protection for the fuel tank and rear axle, as well as 20mm higher ground clearance (for a total of up to 205mm) are optionally available with 4×4 Plus Pack. With approach and departure angles of 26.6 and 38.3 degrees respectively, and a break-over angle of 26 degrees, the Combo Cargo 4×4 can climb 41-degree gradients.

Full pricing is as follows:

Vauxhall Combo L1 Edition 4×4 £34,660 excluding VAT

Vauxhall Combo L2 Edition 4×4 £35,860 excluding VAT

Vauxhall Combo L1 Sportive 4×4 £36,010 excluding VAT