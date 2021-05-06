To celebrate building their 500,000th home, Barratt Homes have created an interactive digital street scene from the last 60 years. This tool takes you back to how the houses once looked, featuring some iconic events for each decade. Whether it is a VW Camper Van, a flying Delorian, or the A-Team Van, the decades will help you learn and discover trends from days gone by.

The ‘Barratt Homes Through The Decades‘ tool begins two years after the business was first founded, in the swinging 60s. Mini Coopers and VW Campervans dominated the roads. Interior design was huge, with brightly coloured, psychedelic colours and patterns being used in each room. Iconic events such as the first moon landing and fashion styles such as flower power and tie-dye are celebrated. It also provides a window into what buying a home was like during this time, with the average property costing just £2,530. The tool ends at the present day in a time where COVID, facemasks and social distancing became the new norm.

David Thomas, Chief Executive of Barratt Developments, said: “To mark the significant milestone of completing our 500,000th home, we wanted to look back at how much things have evolved over the past seven decades. This digital tool will take viewers on a journey from the 1960s right up to today so they can explore what made each era so iconic.”

“Creating communities has been a legacy of ours since 1958 when Sir Lawrie Barratt first founded Barratt Homes and we are extremely proud of our contribution to society over the past 60 years. We now look forward to a new era of house building, one rightly shaped by the green agenda but still very much grounded in community.”

Barratt has always had quality at the forefront of its mind. In 2020, it was awarded the maximum five-star rating from its customers (HBF) for the 11th year in a row following the results of the annual Home Builders Federation satisfaction survey.

Looking to the future of housebuilding and its next 500,000 homes, Barratt has pledged its commitment to creating a positive environmental, social, and economic legacy for future generations. This includes continuing to build supply partnerships with builder’s merchant groups and relying on the customer service benefits from local branches during these uncertain and changing times.

For more information on any Barratt or David Wilson Homes developments nearby, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk or www.dwh.co.uk.