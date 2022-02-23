Executive Head Chef Danny Parker and the Jesmond Dene House team are bringing their diners ‘A Taste of Jesmond Dene House’ following on from the success of their MasterChef, The Professionals Tasting Evening back in May 2021.

An evening of delicious food from a special tasting menu is promised that will be served at their restaurant; Fern Dining Room & Bar on Sunday 13th March 2022.

The night’s tasting menu is described as; straightforward, flavoursome and classic, food cooked from the heart to warm the soul. No gimmicks, no fuss, just a night of indulgence.

The night is set to follow in the footsteps of the incredibly successful ‘Valentine’s at Jesmond Dene House, a yearly event which welcomes loved-up couples to enjoy a night of delicious and romantically-infused food and drinks and described by its critics as one not to be missed!

Created by Executive Head Chef Danny, a past finalist on Great British Menu and MasterChef: The Professionals, the menu includes Lindisfarne oysters, king scallops and beef wellington.

Fern Dining Room & Bar is situated in Newcastle’s only independent boutique hotel, nestled in glorious countryside and overlooking the wooded valley of Jesmond Dene, this grand building is only 5 minutes north of Newcastle City Centre.

Tickets are £90 per person by advanced purchase only, with full payment being required at the time of booking.