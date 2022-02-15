A North East talent and resourcing consultancy is putting down roots with a new office, little over a year after it first launched.

Talentheads was set up in October 2020 by experienced recruiter Sam Spoors, after her previous company fell victim at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the firm has taken on some international clients and a further member of staff, as well as opening its first office in Morpeth, Northumberland.

Sam said: “Since launching in the pandemic, we’ve been working from home, but I felt the time was now right to put some roots down.

“In the past 12 months, we have seen an increase of over 360 per cent in our client base and we have grown our team to ensure the service, time and commitment these new clients gain is provided and sustained.

“We’re committed to scaling, so we feel that having the space to share, engage, learn and support our clients as a team is paramount. An office also allows newer and developing team members to hear the day-to-day goings on and to learn, contribute and challenge.”

The newest member of the Talentheads team is Jimmy Summers-Irvine, who has joined as talent engagement advisor.

Sam added: “Jimmy offers the creativity needed to support our clients and partners to stand out from the crowd and engage with the right individuals to grow their businesses.

“Once Jimmy is settled and we continue to grow, we will definitely be looking at adding additional strength to the team to support our clients.”

Sam attributes much of Talentheads’ growth to its USP of being absorbed into companies as their internal recruitment, talent and resourcing teams, working with business owners on long-term, sustainable strategies to help them take control of the recruitment process.

Much of the firm’s work comes from referrals from its existing partners, clients and network, and word has already spread internationally.

Sam said: “Our client Black & White Engineering is a fast-growing firm, and we have partnered with them as their internal recruitment team – we’re currently recruiting for more than 40 roles across their operations in Europe and the Middle East.

“We’ve also taken on a number of clients in the UK, including human and animal health marketing specialists IGNIFI and pharmaceutical innovators BSPG Laboratories.

“Over the next year we want to continue to grow, supporting new growing businesses in the North East and Yorkshire and adding to our talented and experienced in-house recruitment team.”

For more information on Talentheads and its range of services, visit https://talentheads.co.uk/