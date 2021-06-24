Active Chartered Financial Planners has expanded its experienced team by welcoming Darlington-based chartered financial planner Joanne Fisher to its team.

Joanne has more than 25 years’ experience in the industry, beginning her career in 1996 on the same Yorkshire Bank training course attended by Active’s director, Paul Gibson.

Over a quarter of a century, Joanne has established herself as a talented and knowledgeable financial planner, working at a number of high-profile firms across the UK.

In 2012, Joanne was one of the first female advisers to achieve chartered status with the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII). She has continued her studies achieving qualifications in financial protection and equity release, as well as (studies in) wills & probate helping her to see the ‘bigger financial picture’ for her clients.

Joanne said: “I love helping clients to achieve their financial objectives and supporting them emotionally as well as financially on the journey.

“Finance is in my DNA. My dad was North East area manager for Yorkshire Bank and branch manager at the Gresham Road (Middlesbrough) branch, so helping people with their financial planning has always been something I wanted to do.

“I’m proud to be part of the Active team. The firm has a fantastic reputation and I’m delighted to be part of it.”

Paul Gibson, director at Active Chartered Financial Planners said: “I first met Joanne in 1996 when her father was my manager at Yorkshire Bank in Middlesbrough.

“Joanne and I were on the same training course and although our careers have taken us in different directions, we have always stayed in touch.

“When we needed to add further capacity to the team, we were delighted that the timing was finally right for all parties to come together. Joanne is an exceptional adviser with a great reputation in the North Yorkshire and County Durham area.”