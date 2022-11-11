Roofing design specialists TaperedPlus has appointed Stuart Mitton to the newly created role of finance director.

The move underlines its growth ambitions and lays strong foundations on which to take the Stockton-on-Tees headquartered business to the next level.

Stuart, who will head up its established finance team, will provide strategic and financial guidance as well as developing policies and procedures ensuring sound financial management and controls.

Since it was founded in 2014 by directors, Aman Chahal and Rob Vass, TaperedPlus has grown to become a national leader in the provision of flat roof design and roofing materials.

Aman Chahal said: “Stuart is a key member of the team, given his knowledge, skills, and experience gained across multiple sectors. He provides strong leadership for our in-house finance team and will support and advise us as we prepare to take this business to the next level.”

Rob Vass added: “The creation of a finance director role reflects our confidence in the business and our ambitions for the future, allowing us to make informed decisions from a sound financial position.”

Stuart joins TaperedPlus from Vale of Mowbray, the former family-owned food producer based in Leeming Bar. There he was head of finance and also oversaw the IT and purchasing functions.

With 28 years’ experience in public sector and commercial finance, he began his career with automotive company Calsonic Kansei as senior accountant. He later became divisional accountant for County Durham-based Banks Mining, finance and administration manager for Stockton-based Katmex, and finance manager for DHL Supply Chain.

Stuart added: “I’m joining TaperedPlus at a very exciting time and will guide the business through its next exciting phase of growth.

“Its design and product knowledge are very much in demand as the UK looks to reduce carbon emissions given the wide range of environmental benefits that flat roofing can provide.”

TaperedPlus has been involved in several prestigious construction projects, involving Bristol Airport, Canterbury Christ Church University, and the Mercedes F1 AMG operations facility.