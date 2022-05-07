Amsterdam, The Netherlands,4 May 2022: Taxi Butler, the global leader in B2B taxi booking devices for hotels, bars and restaurants, announces its participation to showcase and demonstrate its unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices at the annual 2022 LPHCA National Forum on Tuesday, 10 May. The event will take place at The Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Attracting an array of trade suppliers, industry experts, national operators, licensing authorities, regulators, and suppliers, all participants aim to discuss a range of the crucial topics influencing the industry, issues and solutions concerning the future of Private Hire & Taxi industry in the UK.

Regarding the participation, Laurence Docherty, Head of Sales at Taxi Butler, said, “We are excited to meet our customers and partners in person, exchange knowledge, and learn more about how we can continue to support the UK taxi industry. At Taxi Butler, we are facilitating the connection between taxi companies, venues and passengers, it’s the foundation of everything we do. With more than 50 million trips made using Taxi Butler’s, our technology has enabled taxi companies to generate more bookings, improve their automation rates and optimize their call centre costs for more than 8 years now. Ultimately, it is deeply connecting passengers with taxis through an excellent ordering experience from venues around the world. ”

Emphasising the products Taxi Butler is exhibiting at the event, he further adds, “At the event, we are showcasing Taxi Butler ONE and Taxi Butler PRO. From the sleek and smart design of Taxi Butler itself to the quality stats communicated to your team on the Management Portal, these devices have gained an immense reputation in the global taxi industry. Our partner RedRoute, which offers cutting edge voice technology that automates your call centre , is also accompanying us at the event, and we are excited to welcome everyone to our booth to discuss how our innovative devices can generate more automated taxi bookings for your fleet.”

A one-click, on-demand taxi booking device can be installed in hotels, bars, restaurants, convention centers and virtually any other venue type.

The Taxi Butler PRO is an advanced taxi booking device with a touchscreen. It has additional booking options like trip time, destination, and passenger details.

Taxi Butler develops a unique, world-class range of one-click B2B taxi booking devices and services to make ordering a taxi effortless for venues like hotels, bars, and restaurants. The Taxi Butler devices are built for taxi companies, designed around the needs of venues and passengers. Taxi fleets across the globe working with Taxi Butler have successfully increased their market share, growth, revenue, and automation. Alongside its usability and simplicity, this taxi booking device saves time, gets you more customers, reduces the pressure on your call centre, and brings in significant customer loyalty, making it an easy and pleasant way for passengers to start their journey.

