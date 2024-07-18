TEAHOUSE USHERS IN A NEW SECRET CINEMA…

A NEWCASTLE café has announced a new addition to its menu – a space which swaps muffins for movies.

Claremont Teahouse, at Eldon Place, is renowned for its home baked goods and its huge selection of exotic and international teas.

And now it has introduced a secret cinema space, designed to host all manner of corporate and private events from presentations to parties.

The space, which can easily accommodate up to16 delegates, colleagues or guests, is entirely self-contained with a large cinema screen to show movies, home videos or power point presentations.

The Teahouse’s catering team can also offer a wide choice of drink options, from its extensive range of teas to wines, beers and prosecco.

And it can also work with event organisers to create bespoke menus tailored to their preferences, ranging from canapés to classic, cinema style hot dogs, nachos and popcorn, through its on-site kitchen.

In addition, those wishing to hold a larger event can hire out the venue’s entire lower floor.

Claremont Teahouse is part of the Northern Bar Management portfolio of venues which also includes the renowned Northumberland Arms, at Felton, along with Gosforth restaurant Osters and Lovage, at Jesmond, both of which feature in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

This is the company’s first venture into the film world and owner, Stuart Young, said the aim is to provide “an intimate, personalised and unrivalled event experience.

“The Secret Cinema’s size and city centre location are ideal for anyone looking for a truly bespoke event – from christening or birthday parties to something more corporate yet still with an entirely personal feel.”

Hire costs start at £200 with the venue happy to create bespoke packages. For more information email hello@claremontteahouse.com or visit www.claremontteahouse.com