Mowden Park v Bishop’s Stortford (3pm)

Garry Law has named his 20 man squad for tomorrow’s National One game against Bishop’s Stortford.

The only personnel change in the backs sees Ollie Walker come in to start on the right wing, with Chris McTurk shifting to full back. Callum Irvine moves to fly half, with Warren Seals joining Ben Frankland in the centres. Euan McKirdy continues at 9, while top tryscorer Brandon Asher-Wood starts on the left wing. The bulk of the DMP changes come in the forwards, where Scott Westwood makes his first DMP start at loosehead, joining David Nelson and Talite Vaioleti in the front row. Joe Craggs shifts into the second row, and is joined by the returning Dan Grange. Captain Ollie Hodgson continues at Number 8, and is joined by Joe Duffy and Callum Mackenzie in the back row.

There’s a place on the bench for German prop Jonas Humbert who joined the club from Hannover 78 this week. He’s joined by Sam Shanks who’s also in line to make his first DMP appearance having impressed for the club’s 2nd XV. Elia Biasuzzi, Ben Dixon and Garry Law round off the 20 man squad.

DMP Sharks v Wasps (5pm

Justin Loveridge has named his squad for Saturday’s Premier 15s game against Wasps.

Loveridge has made 4 changes to the starting 15 who beat Firwood Waterloo before the Christmas break. The only change in the backs sees Jess Cooksey come in to start on the right wing, with Evie Tonkin shifting to full back. Beth Blacklock moves into the centres alongside Linzi taylor, while Roberts and Thomas continue at half back and Ekoku starts on the left wing.

There’s 3 changes in the pack, as Lois Brown, Teya Ashworth and Emily Hunter all come in to start. Hunter starts at loosehead, with Heather Kerr shifting to hooker and Laura Delgado starting at tighthead. Ashworth joins Trudy Cowan at lock, while Brown comes in at number 8 to join Rachel McLachlan and Amy Orrow in the back row.