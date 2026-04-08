Team of 23 County Durham pupils are ‘good as gold’ after earning top Duke of Edinburgh awards

Pupils from St John's Catholic Sixth Form celebrate after earning their Duke of Edinburgh Awards

PUPILS from a County Durham school are preparing to visit Buckingham Palace this summer after achieving 23 Gold Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards.

The group of students at St John’s Sixth Form College, in Bishop Auckland, worked hard for 18 months to earn the Gold award – the final and most demanding level of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme.

One of them, Leo Bartle, 18, said: “Achieving this award has been the highlight of my time at St John’s.

“Taking part has allowed me to develop new skills, has helped me work better with others, and that if things get rough, I won’t give up.

“I will carry these skills forward into university and adult life, and I would recommend the award to everyone. It’s a great way to learn more about yourself.”

Mark Whittaker, Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Operations Manager for North East England, said: “Of more than 300,000 young people who undertook the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award this year, only 173 in the North East of England have competed the Gold the award.

“For 23 young people from one setting to do this is a staggering achievement. It’s a fantastic reflection on the hard work of these young people and the dedication of the school staff.”

At this level, participants are required to spend five days away from home taking part in a shared group activity, with the team tackling a multi-day trek through Cumbria’s Langdale Valley, Borrowdale, and the Ullswater Valley – alternately facing 50mph winds, driving rain, and 27 degree temperatures.

Jessica Beitku, 18, said: “I realised that I was capable of far more than I ever thought possible. That sense of accomplishment is something I won’t ever forget.”

The group will travel to London and receive their awards at Buckingham Palace this summer.

Lucy Maddison, the teacher who led the expedition, said: “They approached every aspect of the expedition with determination and resilience. They overcame difficulties by supporting one another throughout.

“As a team and as a school, we are immensely proud of their success, their achievements, and, most importantly, their commitment to seeing the Gold award through to completion.

“They are good as gold, and are a credit to themselves, to their families, and to St John’s.”