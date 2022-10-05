A team of housebuilders from Teesside have completed a 20 mile walk in the Peak District and raised over £2500 for charity.

Five members of the Miller Homes Teesside office based in Newton Aycliffe signed up for the Housebuilder Challenge 2022 to support Youth Adventure Trust, charity which supports young people when facing challenges.

Intrepid trekkers included Tony Deakin, Commercial Director; Donna Clark, Associate Sales Director; Andrew Dring, Land Manager; James Reid, Strategic Land Director and Martin Mowbray, Land Director. The team were supported by drivers Colin Thompson, Associate Technical Director and Mark Bayliss, Managing Director.

“It was an amazing day that saw us cover 20 miles and climb over 3028 ft, all in a little over 8 hours,” said Tony. “Thankfully, the weather was kind to us, and we witnessed the very best scenery that the Peak District had to offer making the climbs even more worthwhile.”

The total raised for the event reached a little over £125,000. All monies go towards supporting Youth Adventure Trust which inspires young people and helps them learn new skills that will last a lifetime giving them greater confidence and resilience.

“Thanks go to all my fellow team members for the support and encouragement we gave each other and also to everyone who sponsored us or supported us,” said Tony. “The camaraderie between all the teams was superb, and we were delighted to finish 14th out of the 45 teams which took part.”

To read more about the Housebuilder Challenge 2022 visit https://www.youthadventuretrust.org.uk/event-participants-dashboard/housebuilder-challenge/