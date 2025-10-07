Team sport at work cuts sick days and boosts productivity according to new report from Mercedes-Benz Vans

Team sport at work cuts time off sick, improves productivity and drives better work culture, says new research from Mercedes-Benz Vans

EMBARGOED 00.01 6 OCTOBER, LONDON UK: More than a third of business owners have seen sick days fall as a result of staff playing sports together, new research has revealed.

The research, from Mercedes-Benz Vans, found 35% of business owners said staff are less likely to take days off sick when they play team sports, while 63% encourage staff to play sports together to make them healthier and happier at work.

In addition half (50%) of business owners said team sports initiatives made their employees more productive and 48% felt team spirit among staff was boosted by taking part in sports together.

Last year 149 million working days were lost due to illness or injury, while latest figures show sick leave and absence costs the UK £103bn per year.

It comes as Mercedes-Benz Vans marks the return of Vantasy Football – the UK’s only football tournament for van drivers.

The tournament, hosted by Chris Kamara, brings teams of drivers and colleagues together in a bid to highlight the benefits of team sport to businesses and employees.

Held at the England team’s training ground St George’s Park in Staffordshire, the tournament sees teams from a cross-section of UK businesses battle it out to be crowned Vantasy Football champions and take home the prestigious Mercedes-Benz Vans Vantasy Football cup.

Sky Sports Legend Chris Kamara said: “Mercedes-Benz Vans has found that team sports reduces sick days at work and drives a better work culture. So the message is clear: Get out playing team sports.

“Being with friends, talking to people and making sure once you finish work you mix with others is so important, particularly for those who spend a lot of time working alone.

“I absolutely agree that more businesses should be encouraging team sports – and if they do this new research shows they are likely to see their productivity improve.”

Ross Baxter, Fleet Manager at medical delivery firm Sciensus, managed a five-a-side team at Vantasy last year.

Following the success of the event, he and his colleagues were so inspired that they set up their own five-a-side football competition – and have since seen sick days fall by 17%.

Ross said: “I can’t explain how positive the players were after the tournament – they said it was fantastic to be a part of something bigger and build a bond with their colleagues.

“We’ve now set up our own annual Sciensus Soccer Saturday, and many of the teams who played together in that now play five-a-side every week.

“It’s created a real sense of community and team spirit, and the feedback has been fantastic.

“We’ve also seen a 17% reduction in sick days taken since the initiative began, and staff turnover has also fallen. We are really thrilled with how positive it has been.”

Iain Forsyth, Managing Director of Mercedes-Benz Vans UK said: “It’s clear from our research that team sports are a huge benefit for van drivers – giving them both a way of relieving stress as well as a chance to connect with their team-mates.

“Our research shows 80% of van drivers say playing grassroots team sports has had a positive impact on their mental wellbeing, which in turn has a positive impact on their productivity and the role in the businesses they work for.

“The benefits for team-building and boosting morale are also a valuable insight for business owners. Physical and mental health are critical in any business that operates vans. I’m proud to be leading a business showing the benefits of team sports among our own employees and the businesses we work with.”

Demand for van drivers has exploded in recent years as expectations for home deliveries and online ordering have become baked into everyday life. It’s led to a 37% increase in the number of van drivers on UK roads since 2012.

The Mercedes-Benz Vans research also found team sports had a wider impact on tackling stress and building team rapport.

Over half (57%) drivers said being in a team made up of work colleagues is the most powerful way of relieving tension and stress while a third (33%) said playing team sports with colleagues had changed their perception of a colleague in a positive way.

A similar figure (31%) said they looked on a colleague more favourably after taking part in a sporting activity with them.