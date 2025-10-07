  • Tue. Oct 7th, 2025

Polestar premieres film starring Alexander Skarsgård

Oct 7, 2025

Polestar has unveiled a new walkaround film showcasing the Polestar 5 four-door performance Grand Tourer. Born from the Precept concept, first unveiled in 2020 as a statement of intent for the brand’s future design, technology, and sustainability vision, the Polestar 5 is that future vision realised in production.

The film stars acclaimed Hollywood actor Alexander Skarsgård, who drives a Polestar 3 himself since 2024. Produced entirely by Polestar’s in-house creative team, the film offers an immersive look at the design, innovation, and performance that define the brand’s flagship Grand Tourer. Set against a minimalist backdrop, the film offers a cinematic introduction to the all-new Polestar 5, inviting viewers to experience the future of electric performance.

Skarsgård, known from Murderbot, Pillion, Succession, Big Little Lies and more, guides viewers through the key features of the Polestar 5 – an electric Grand Tourer that perfectly embodies Polestar’s performance vision in a single car. The Polestar 5 is built on the bespoke Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA) using bonded aluminium to provide supercar-level torsional rigidity, increased safety, and lighter weight than steel. With dual motors, including an in-house developed rear unit, featuring 650 kW of power, 1,015 Nm of torque, an 800 V electrical architecture, and a host of sustainable innovations, Polestar 5 is proof that there is a better alternative for automotive.

“Fantastic. Tomorrow’s not dead yet,” states Skarsgård’s character, emphasising the fact that with Polestar 5, the future is already here.

The film is now live on Polestar’s official channels. Watch the full film here: https://youtu.be/d6ZIKNEwp6U

Key features of the recently launched Polestar 5 include:

Design: Born from the Precept concept, showcasing future design, technology, and sustainability — now a production reality.

Platform: Bespoke Polestar Performance Architecture (PPA) with bonded aluminium, providing supercar-level torsional rigidity, increased safety, and lighter weight than steel.

Chassis: Class-leading engineering with compact double wishbone front suspension and MagneRide adaptive dampers reading the road 1,000 times per second.

•Performance: Dual motors, including an in-house developed rear unit, delivering 650kW and 1,015Nm. 0–100km/h in just 3.2 seconds.

•Sustainability: Polestar 5 consist of 83% aluminium from smelters utilizing renewable electricity and 13% recycled aluminium. The interior features materials such as Bcomp’s natural fibre composite material with Polestar’s signature weave, saving around 40% weight and uses 50% less fossil fuel based materials than traditional plastic.

