GATESHEAD-based cloud and digital business specialist Synergi is offering a free helping hand to businesses, with the launch of a series of Microsoft Teams remote working software webinars for employers and staff struggling to get home working up and running in response to the government’s Covid-19 advice.

The business has seen a surge in recent requests for help from organisations who already have Microsoft’s best-selling Office 365 suite, which includes Teams, but need urgent help with training staff in its use so they can share files, make calls, host meetings and work collaboratively.

Delivered by experts, the 30-minute webinars will run three times a week at 12.30pm and are open to any business that currently has Office 365 and wants to maintain a connected workforce.

Synergi’s chief operating officer, Justin Short, explained the move: “With COVID-19 impacting people and businesses globally, and many more thousands of people switching to remote working, we wanted to do something hands on and productive that would really help organisations maintain business as usual.

“The webinars are open to any business, not just Synergi clients. We are aiming to help all businesses really get to grips with how to use Office 365 and Teams effectively and immediately.

“While Teams is fast becoming the de facto app for supporting collaboration and working from home, many organisations are not using it to its full potential and have staff for whom it is something new and different, and even a little daunting, particularly in what is already a stressful situation.

“We are hoping our gesture will help businesses weather the current uncertainty, and enable them to continue working and collaborating digitally over the next few months.”