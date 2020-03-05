Are you a new driver? Or, are you perhaps a parent of a teen driver? If so, as a young person, how do you drive responsibly to avoid causing a motor vehicle accident? You have been through the training and have been granted your driver’s license; however, there is still much to learn.

And, as a parent of a new driver, how do you impress upon your teen that it is essential to drive defensively and responsibly at all times? It is never the case of jumping in the car, starting the engine, and zooming off without a care in the world.

Therefore, by way of answering these questions, let’s consider the following top 3 tips, out of many, to help you drive responsibly whether you are a new driver or the parent of a new driver.

Have the right attitude while driving

According to a report titled “Facts on Young Drivers,” the “levels of risk associated with young drivers… [are high] …as a result of inexperience, and the age of the young car driver.”

To avoid being another car accident statistic and to avoid serious injury, even death, it is vital to drive with a positive attitude. Getting frustrated and angry with other road users will only increase the risk of a motor car accident as a result of the loss of concentration on the road ahead.

Do not text and drive

One of the worst habits to get out of is texting and driving. In a 2011 report published by the World Health Organisation, driver distraction is cited as an important risk factor in road accidents. And, with the advent of the digital revolution and the ease of access to social media via mobile phones, the “always-on” culture is an ever-increasing risk in road accidents. Thus, it is vital not to text or talk on your phone while you are driving.

Always wear your safety belt

A safety belt is designed to protect you in the event of an accident. It holds you in your seat and prevents you from going through the windscreen or striking the steering wheel; thus, reducing the risk of severe injury or even death. Therefore, it is critical to wear your seat belt at all times when in the car.