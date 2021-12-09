A fast-growing regional law firm, Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors, is expanding for the second time this year with an acquisition that will take its services to new clients in North Yorkshire as well as right across Teesside.

The firm has acquired the well-respected Stokesley law firm of Storey & Co Solicitors and now employs a team of 75 based in five offices. The latest move follows hard on the heels of the successful launch of a Hartlepool office, in UKSE’s Innovation Centre on the Queens Meadow Business Park, and the growing demand being seen at the two offices in Middlesbrough and one in Guisborough.

Director Rachel Dyson said; “We are delighted to welcome Maria Storey and her team into the Freers Askew Bunting family and are excited about this new chapter. They are bringing additional expertise to our firm and we will now have the opportunity to provide advice not only to existing clients of Storey & Co but to new clients from the North Yorkshire area.

“The whole team has worked hard through these difficult times and it has been very heartening to see the steady growth in demand for our services, particularly in the areas of conveyancing and wills, trust and probate, that has fuelled this expansion.”

Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors is a long established, local firm with more than 70 years of experience and expertise in a range of legal services. It has a growing number of both individuals and businesses on its clients list and prides itself on providing robust and straightforward advice.

The services it provides include advice on wills, inheritance tax planning, trusts, powers of attorney and estate administration; family law including divorce, pre-nuptial agreements and childcare law as well as residential conveyancing and commercial property matters.

Freers Askew Bunting Solicitors is at www.fabsolicitors.co.uk and can be contacted by email at enquries@fabsolicitors.co.uk, or to make an appointment at the new Stokesley office call 01642 712 132.