TEES VALLEY BUSINESS LEADERS BACK NEW

‘TEESSIDE TENDERS’ PORTAL

New localised contract opportunity website ’Teesside Tenders’ – www.teessidetenders.co.uk from tech start-up OPPORTUNI is flying high following a successful launch and ongoing backing from across the Tees Valley business community.

Following the launch earlier this autumn, the new platform has already received the support of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) and now Tees Valley Business Club and Darlington-based, Screentech are backing the benefits of utilising a tender match platform for SMEs in the region.

Teesside Tenders provides a free service which aims to simplify the world of applications and contracts for great local businesses; directing them straight to all the available public sector work across Teesside, which for the first time has been gathered together in one place. This location-specific site is a unique opportunity for businesses looking to secure long-term high value contracts. The platform contains all government tender opportunities in the region, including local councils, NHS, housing associations, the university, and many more.

Established for over 35 years, and fresh on the announcement of a record-breaking trading year post-pandemic, Darlington-based Screentech have seen the benefits firsthand of what such an innovative platform can bring to SME business owners.

Michael Monkman, Head of Design and Print at Screentech said,

“I would urge businesses to find out more about the tender match platform, it’s a great way to build your business and bring in revenue. We’ve benefited over the years from Tim [CEO at OPPORTUNI] and the team’s experience in the field, which directly led us to securing a business-changing contract with Redcar and Cleveland County Council.

The contract gave us responsibility for all the Covid signage across Redcar and Cleveland which was not only a great contract for us to secure, the tender process also ensured that we are on the Council’s framework alongside another couple of companies for a further two years. The full contract amount of around £400k has absolutely contributed to our business’ growth.”

Tim Ward, OPPORTUNI Co-Founder and CEO explains:

“ Local authorities across the country are targeted with spending at least a third of their budget with small and medium sized businesses. With thousands of great local businesses across Teesside with huge growth potential, we felt there was a need for a platform which would help more of those local businesses to find and secure high-value contracts.

“Screentech is a great example of how if SMEs are given the right support at the right time, in an easy-to-use way, they can reap the benefits of public sector contracts.

“The first step for local businesses in winning these contracts is to be able to find the opportunities, and through Teesside Tenders, we aim to bring transparency and simplicity to the process.

Chair of Tees Valley Business Club, Jane Reynolds MBE added:

“Here at Tees Valley Business Club we are committed to supporting businesses to develop and grow. This innovative localised platform has the potential to really help businesses to progress and maintain the next stage in their business journey. We look forward to hearing further success stories like that of Screentech, from businesses across Tees Valley.”

The news of the Teesside Tenders platform comes ahead of the new Procurement Bill, due to be introduced by UK Parliament next Summer, which will make contract opportunities even more accessible to small and medium sized businesses.