Teesport is celebrating the success of its bespoke Vehicle Booking System (VBS), which has seen over 370,000 appointments created since the system was introduced in July 2019.

The technology, which requires hauliers to pre-book appointments when dropping off and collecting containers, places the Port in a prime position to support the smooth flow of goods transiting Teesport when new, post-Brexit border controls, are introduced.

With over 17,000 vehicles visiting Teesport in an average month, the proven VBS technology ensures that the Port can continue to handle increasing volumes and support future international trade growth without compromising levels of customer service.

PD Ports launched the VBS in conjunction with its automated gate system – both part of an ongoing; multimillion-pound investment to ensure Teesport retains industry-best average gate-to-gate times – how long it takes for a vehicle to arrive, unload, reload and exit the Port – even as demand continues to grow.

One year on, over 1,300 individual users and 6,000 licence plates are registered on the VBS with worldwide logins from countries such as the Netherlands, USA, Germany and the UAE.

Mel Hannaway, PD Ports’ Change & Delivery Manager, led and managed the implementation of the new system and explained why the VBS is an important addition to Teesport’s infrastructure.

“There were multiple objectives in mind when we first explored the concept of VBS,” said Mel. “We were looking to reduce manual tasking at the automated gate and improve efficiencies as part of our wider business strategy – meaning that we are able to exceed current standards whilst continuing to grow volumes.

“Teesport is a rather unique terminal in that we have both a deep sea and short sea customer base, meaning that we handle an expansive range of cargo,” added Mel.

“We needed a solution that would be fit for purpose and still enable us to provide the level of service our customers expect. I’m delighted to say that in the last twelve months we have successfully achieved our objectives.”

“This is an important milestone in our wider strategic vision to position our operations along the River Tees as complementary components of a rebalanced UK economy, enhance the international competitiveness of the UK and Tees Valley, and facilitate its continued growth.”

PD Ports worked with CAMCO, a leading provider of automation solutions, to develop and implement the VBS to keep cargo moving quickly with minimum congestion and disruption. As a result, Teesport has been able to reduce transit times for a vehicle entering and leaving the site to just 30 minutes.