Teesside-based accounting and finance recruitment agency Paul Card Recruitment has expanded its growing team with the appointment of Natalie Marshall as Talent Acquisition Consultant and Kate Green as Recruitment Consultant.

Paul Card Recruitment has seen record vacancies and placements this last year. This growth has allowed us to bring Natalie in to join our Research and Resourcing team and Kate to join our Business Development and Client Delivery department.

“I’m absolutely delighted to have joined Paul Card Recruitment and get started with learning and developing as much as I can in order to progress my career. It is great to be part of such an amazing, friendly close-knit team with a group of people who are an absolute pleasure to work alongside already” – Kate Green, Consultant

As our new Recruitment Consultant, Kate will assist North East business owners, directors and senior finance professionals in appointing newly qualified middle management accountants. Working with existing and new clients, she will improve our service offering and continue to expand our client base.

“We are delighted that Kate joins us to support our continued growth. Her experience in the luxury hospitality and aviation industry will bring first-class service skills to benefit our clients and candidates. Her friendly, personable nature will help her to fit right in with the team and embody the Paul Card company culture. We really look forward to her future with us.

Left to right: Natalie Marshall, Paul Card and Kate Green.

The appointment of Kate follows the recent appointment of Natalie and continues to bolster our offering to clients and candidates. The team and I have known Natalie for years, and the skills and qualities that Natalie has attained throughout her career, have helped her to adapt brilliantly to the recruitment industry. She has already achieved so much in her time with us, and we look forward to her continued success.” Paul Card, Managing Director.

Natalie has given the business the additional capacity to enhance our candidate service by ensuring top talent receives regular contact with updates and resources throughout the process and improves our service to clients by accessing unique accountancy talent.

“I joined Paul Card Recruitment 5 months ago, completely new to Recruitment, and feel like I’ve been part of the team for years. As part of the company values, Paul Card Recruitment is passionate about people and personal development, so from day one I felt like a valued member of the team and was given all the guidance and training needed. I am about to enrol on an NVQ in Recruitment Resourcing to further enhance my skills and I am very much looking forward to a long career ahead!” – Natalie Marshall, Talent Acquisition Consultant.