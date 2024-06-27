Teesside Homebuilder Steps Up for Great North Air Ambulance Service

Miller Homes presents GNAAS with Giant Cheque

A Teesside housebuilding team, that has developments across the region, took part in its most recent corporate fundraising challenge to raise over £7,000 for its 2024 chosen charity, the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Miller Homes, challenged all its regions to take part in ‘Active April’ – a month long steps count challenge – where employees log steps in order to improve health and wellbeing and provide a cash boost for their chosen regional charities. The Teesside team stepped up to the challenge and collectively walked over 7,400 miles!

“This annual fundraising challenge is always a highlight for our team. It gives us the chance to connect with colleagues during lunch walks and increase our efforts on weekends, all for a great cause,” shared Mark Bayliss, Regional Managing Director at Miller Homes Teesside. “We’re really pleased to have raised £7,403 for the GNAAS, a charity that holds a special place in our hearts and in the community we proudly serve.”

For each mile an employee walks during the challenge, Miller Homes donates £1 to the regional chosen charity.

For April 2024, a company wide target of 60,000 miles was set thereby equating to a donation of £60,000 to the groups chosen charities. Employees smashed this target, clocking up a phenomenal 82,228 miles meaning there has been a total donation of £82,228 for charities across the UK.

Mark added; “What an amazing effort by our Teesside team, but also everyone in the wider Miller Homes group. We’ve already taken part in lots more fundraising challenges for GNAAS and have many more planned throughout the year to ensure this vital service for people of Teesside, the North East, North Yorkshire, Cumbria and the Isle of Man, can continue the superb work it does.”

To find out more about Great North Air Ambulance Service visit https://www.greatnorthairambulance.co.uk/

Picture Caption (L-R): Richard Wellington and Sheonagh Jones from GNASS are pictured with, Alan Pringle , Kenny Turnbull, Tom Breckon and Roanne Sherwood from Miller Homes Teesside.