Marske musician, Jen Dixon, releases a stunning, and emotive, new single, entitled ‘Pretty Face.’

Indie-pop singer-songwriter, Jen, aged 28, who hails from Marske-by-the-Sea, displays her unique vocal range and powerful lyrics as she continues her production of relatable, yet thought-provoking music.

A single which, upon listening, can be heard as touching upon several, musical genres, takes listeners on an emotive journey, Jen saying of her new release: “I like to be different, it’s who I am really.

“My new single is a metaphor of what I thought it was, and as to whether people are more about ones personality, or their looks.

“It’s the hindsight over being in a relationship, and whether one is, just simply, a pretty face.”

Her fifth release, within the past twelve months, the now solo musician would be seen to release ‘Save Me’ in the summer; she currently releases new music once every three months or so, with the aim of, she hopes, releasing a 2022 EP.

In spending the past couple of years coming into her own, Jen, who studied Music Technology at Teesside University, added of ‘Pretty Face’ that: “It’s maybe angrier than my previous releases, more fierce.

“It’s a progression, emotionally, from my other sings and the writing process, it’s a bit hit and miss, I have to be in the right mind-set.

“So, with Pretty Face, prior to writing it, I had a complete writers block to overcome, but once I did, and I started to write again, the writing flowed.

“I am a bit of a perfectionist though, and I really hope that shows through in my music.”

The new single from Jen Dixon, ‘Pretty Face,’ is available now via Spotify, Amazon, Apple, and all other outlets – visit https://songwhip.com/jendixon/pretty-face for links.

