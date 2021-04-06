Teesside Park is launching a free employment revival training course to help job seekers in the wider community to refresh and develop the skills needed to help them find work.

The Bright Futures – Virtual Employment Programme will start on 12th April for two weeks and is aimed at anyone who is currently unemployed, at risk of redundancy or on furlough with an uncertain future – either as a result of the pandemic, or due to other circumstances.

The training will be delivered via a virtual classroom and will include sessions to help recruits to develop their CV, build interview and employability skills, prepare for new recruitment practices, and develop digital communication skills.

The programme will also provide job application support, the chance to hear from a variety of employers about their recruitment processes, information on local employment opportunities, and access to a personal mentor.

Those who complete the course will also receive ongoing support for up to six months, tailored to their specific needs and ambitions.

Any participants that may have limited access to a computer or the internet can get additional help to ensure they can still benefit from the programme.

The initiative is being funded by Teesside Park owners, British Land, as part of its ongoing commitment to the local community.

To find out more about the course, or to book a place, contact Claire Fuller, recruitment manager for The Launch Group on 0191 261 8456 or info@thelaunchgroup.co.uk.

Catherine Furlong, centre director at Teesside Park, said: “We’re committed to contributing to our local community where we can and are confident that our newly developed Bright Futures programme offers an opportunity for people impacted by the pandemic to boost their skills and develop a plan for their future.

“It’s been a challenging year for many, so we want to support however we can and give people the best chance of securing employment here in Teesside.

“I’d encourage anyone looking for a job or potentially furloughed, to get in touch today and find out how this programme can set them up for a future in retail.”

