Teesside teenager lands national award for ‘moving and powerful’ essay on Ukraine war

Red House School pupil Ethan Reddivari

A 13-YEAR-OLD pupil has won a prestigious writing award for a “moving and powerful” essay about the war in Ukraine.

Red House School pupil Ethan Reddivari beat hundreds of youngsters from across the UK to win the Independent School Association (ISA) Essay Competition.

His poignant piece focussed on the plight of a young boy who is forced to endure his mother’s screams as their family home is bombed.

Judges praised Ethan’s “powerful, mature and convincing” writing, while staff at the Norton independent school were thrilled with their pupil’s achievement.

“Ethan’s essay is incredibly moving and powerful, and the award is a testament to his hard work and the ability of the staff at Red House, who continuously encourage creativity in all aspects of learning at our school,” said Dr Rebecca Ashcroft, Head of Red House School.

“We are thrilled for him, and nothing makes us happier than seeing all the hard work our pupils put into their studies paying off.”

And Ethan’s success is just the latest creative success at Red House School, which was recently ranked once again as a top school in the North East and also one of the best in Britain in their category in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Tables.

Red House School has taken part in the ISA Essay Competition for many years and has achieved success for more than two decades. The competition aims to give a national platform to budding wordsmiths by shining a light on the next generation of talented writers.

And in Ethan’s case, he used the theme of ‘Through the Gap in the Curtains’ to imagine the life of a boy enduring life in a warzone.

The central character is without their father to protect them, while the child’s inconsolable mum’s heart has “been broken into a thousand tiny pieces”.

In harrowing detail, Ethan paints a gut-wrenching picture of the personal trauma war inflicts on families as the child longingly dreams for their old life – and the chance to end their “perpetual nightmare”.

The incredible essay blew away the judges, who heaped praise on the youngster

“Ethan wrote a very moving story of a young boy shivering and sheltering in a war-stricken area, feeling the building shaking as the bombs were falling around his flat and hearing his mother’s sobs and screams,” stated the panel.

“This was powerful, mature, and convincing writing.”