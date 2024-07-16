How graduate Claire is cooking up a storm in hospitality industry

A University of Sunderland graduate is cooking up a storm in the tourism and hospitality industry – after landing a top executive role creating social media content for three north-east restaurants.

Despite only just graduating with a First Class International Tourism and Hospitality Management degree, Claire Bebb has already been snapped up by Hooked-on Group, a leading name in the hospitality, food and drink sector in the north-east.

Claire first impressed the company at a hospitality and tourism networking event in Newcastle in May 2023. A year later, her marketing talents continued to shine during a field trip to one of Hooked-on Group’s Newcastle restaurants, Blackfriars, which she attended as part of her degree’s Gastronomy module.

Claire clearly made a lasting impression as just a month or so later, she was headhunted by Hooked-on Group for an interview and subsequently offered the role of Social Media and Marketing Executive.

Claire will now be responsible for creating social media content and ultimately driving sales for all three of Hooked-on Group’s popular establishments – Blackfriars Restaurant and Banquet Hall in Newcastle, Dobson and Parnell on Newcastle’s quayside and Hinnies Restaurant in Whitley Bay.

Claire, 21, from Newcastle, said: “To be headhunted was a surprise especially as it happened before I graduated. Most people think you can only get a job by applying but by building a network and connecting with people and organisations, great things can happen.”

Claire added: “I am proud of myself. If you told ‘first year Claire’ all of this, she probably would’ve laughed.”

During her studies, Claire’s efforts and achievements were recognised with a Sunderland Professional Award (SuPA). The University’s annual SuPA awards celebrate exceptional students who go the extra mile to develop their skills and experience by participating in activities outside of the lecture theatre.

After taking part in the North East Hotel Association (NEHA) mentoring scheme alongside her degree, Claire was invited to represent the University’s tourism department at the 2023 NEHA Excellence Awards at The Fed in Gateshead.

Dr Laura Nelson, Lecturer in Tourism and Events at the University of Sunderland, said: “Claire has been an exemplary student, demonstrating remarkable dedication and enthusiasm throughout her time at the University of Sunderland. Her proactive approach to networking and seizing opportunities has truly set her apart.

“Claire’s achievements reflect her hard work and commitment. It has been a privilege to watch her grow into a confident professional, ready to make significant contributions to the tourism and hospitality industry.”

Claire was one of thousands of students who took to the stage at the Stadium of Light last week (Monday 8 July – Friday 12 July) for the University of Sunderland Summer Graduation Ceremonies.

Claire, who was also a Student Ambassador, supporting a wide range of recruitment activities and events at the University, said: “I can’t thank my lecturers enough for supporting me throughout my journey, especially encouraging me to attend the networking event which started it all with Hooked-on Group. I think we can all agree I have come a long way from the nervous Claire that stepped onto campus on the first day.

“Lastly, one thing I will tell any student is – do as much as you can, do that placement year, volunteer, network, say yes to those field trips as you never know where it might take you.”

