A cyber security student from Teesside University has joined the growing team at CyberWhite as a consultant while completing his studies.

The firm, which is headquartered in Sunderland, recently launched its Teesside office in BOHO 5 in Middlesbrough.

Ben Robinson, who is completing a BSc in Cyber Security and Networks, will work with clients to identify threats in their IT systems, assessing vulnerabilities, and providing advice and recommendations.

He joins the team at BOHO 5 for a year-long placement and met Mayor of Middlesbrough Andy Preston during his first week.

Ben will be learning cyber security skills in the workplace to support his course while supporting customers with any system vulnerabilities. He will be particularly focused on businesses with colleagues working from home due to COVID 19.

Ben said: “CyberWhite have recently moved to the Middlesbrough area and as luck would have it, my first day at the company was their first official day in the new office at BOHO 5. The team have been very welcoming and made my first week a rewarding experience.

“I love CyberWhite’s shield brand and what it represents. I’m keen to utilise the knowledge I have learned on cyber security in a practical environment and I’m really encouraged by the directors’ passion for cyber security and the fact that the company has been able to grow so sustainably in the 4 years since it started. It feels like the perfect place for me to put my theoretical knowledge into practice whilst developing my career.

“I also relish the opportunity to help shape the future of this exciting business through creating exciting new services.”

David Horn, director at CyberWhite, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Ben to the team as part of his BSc course. He’s a very talented and keen student and he’s already helping our clients a great deal.

“At CyberWhite, we’re committed to helping young people with their careers, and work with a number of universities across the North East. We’re looking forward to supporting Ben in his career journey this year.”