NEARLY a dozen North-East businesses have thrown their weight behind an ambitious event raising money to support autistic people and their families.

The upcoming Twin Town Tour Twenty Twenty Two (or the T6 Challenge for short) is a 331-mile cycle ride through towns in Holland and Germany that twinned with locations in the North-East.

Now the challenge, which will raise money for the North East Autism Society (NEAS), has fittingly found a true North-Eastern headline sponsor in LM Global Telecoms.

Terry Lewis, managing director of LM Global Telecoms, said: “The North East Autism Society is a cause very close to my heart. My daughter is a wonderful 29-year-old autistic woman, and while we’ve never needed support from NEAS, we know how vital their help is for hundreds of families in our area.

“We provide telecommunications services for NEAS, and when we heard about the bike ride, we wanted to get involved. It’s a pleasure to support the charity and the cycle team as the main sponsor, and we wish them the best for this fantastic adventure.”

The firm is the latest business to pledge support to the challenge, with others including Marsh Commercial, Fleet Recruitment, Total Business Group, Activa, TwentyOne Leadership, Tisski, PWA, APT, Cleardata, and Escapes by KH.

The T6 Challenge will start and finish at Amsterdam in August, and its route will take the team of cyclists through Oberhausen, twinned with Middlesbrough; Mülheim an der Ruhr, twinned with Darlington; Essen, twinned with Sunderland; Wuppertal, twinned with South Tyneside; and Mönchengladbach, twinned with North Tyneside.

Kevin Meikle, fundraising manager for NEAS, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to welcome LM Global Telecoms onboard as the headline sponsor of the T6 Challenge.

“Not content with merely keeping our telecoms running throughout the charity, their support and contribution is helping make our most ambitious fundraising adventure yet a reality.

“On behalf of everyone at The Society, I’d like to thank Terry and his whole team. We won’t let you down!”

Anyone who’d like to join in the challenge remotely can sign up for the free T6 Virtual Challenge and tackle the distance at a convenient time and place. Visit www.ne-as.org.uk/Event/t6virtual for more information.