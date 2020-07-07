The most desirable office space in the heart of Middlesbrough is offering some exciting new opportunities to businesses in the area as companies start to trade more normally.

Throughout the unprecedented period Commerce House has managed to ensure that tenants unable to work from home have had a safe environment to work from in the building, but as Middlesbrough gets back to some normality, the business community is still leading the way for safety standards.

Thanks to facilities manager Christine Huntington, the safety measures in the building are second to none, with increased sanitisaton of the public areas, Plexiglass barrier in reception and free-standing sanitiser unit for everyone entering the building to use.

Christine has also installed additional sanitisers stations throughout the site as well as antibacterial wipes for all tenants, visitors and contractors to use when working on site. Chairs in meeting areas have been reduced, each area is fully sanitised after any meeting and the reception area has been adjusted to ensure safety of staff and visitors alike.

Christine has provided the relevant PPE for her team to feel safe when working in and around the building i.e. face masks, gloves, bottles of sanitisers and antibacterial wipes.

Christine said:

“We have invested in a lot of changes to ensure everyone’s safety. The way we will handle meetings has changed and we are rethinking our hot desk space.

“Also due to changes throughout the pandemic, we are now able to offer just two businesses in the region a choice of a two man office on level five or a four/five man office on level six, the much coveted floor with beautiful Parque flooring throughout.

Tenants have also spoken out commending the team who look after the building on how well the building has managed their needs throughout the recent lockdown. Mina Debnath of Indigo Support said:

“We have found working in the building to be safe during this time. It has not been possible to work from home at all times. The cleanliness and hygiene in the building is exceptional. The signage and information relating to COVID is easy to see and informative. The hand sanitiser and reminders are easily accessible.”

Steve Cole of Colehouse Communications said:

“The building has been really quick to adapt, from the plexiglass barrier at reception and the hand sanitiser at all public doors and all other measures Christine has put in place. Me and my team feel very safe upon our visits and it is making our transition back into some office-based work much easier.”

Tom Baker from Certax, a tenant in the building said:

“Although the cleanliness of Commerce House is always to a high standard, the Commerce House team have gone above and beyond to take appropriate measures to ensure tenants and visitors are protected when entering the premises. Throughout the building are both sanitiser and signage, making it visible what was required from tenants and visitors to ensure all users of the premises would remain safe while in and around the building. Commerce House has acted quickly to put these measures in place. I particularly like the adjustments made to the reception area which has been adapted to keep safe both the tenants and Commerce House staff. I have also found the emails sent out with updates from Commerce House very useful and supportive.”

For more information on how to join this safe business community or view one of the available offices, please do get in touch with Christine on 01642 917 116.