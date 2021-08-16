At Fenetic Wellbeing we recognise the importance of cognitive health in all generations, especially as we get older. Between the ages of 60 to 70, the hippocampus shrinks, reducing our ability to retain new information and recall memories. Whilst it’s a normal part of aging, there are things you can do to improve your cognitive abilities, so you can continue to live a long, happy life.

Not only is the quiz a fun way to test your knowledge and satisfy your competitive edge, but it’s also great way to help with cognitive function. The quiz has 5 categories – automotive, financial crime, housing, employment, and family law. There’s a mixture of multiple choice and true or false questions, and don’t worry there’s no time limit.

Economic crimes costs the UK almost £7 billion per year, and it impacts everyone, regardless of who you are. According to Experian, fraud rates in the UK since lockdown have increased by 33%.

There are countless forms of financial crime with some of the most severe and well-known being fraud, money laundering, bribery, insider dealing and terrorist financing. Of course, it doesn’t happen only in high-class business offices in the streets of London, it can take place in your own home whereby a significant other demands control of the money or in the street when you happen to find a random £5 note.

The ways scammers and fraudsters can access your personal information is ever-evolving, so we recommend using Barclay’s Life Skills as a great resource to learn how to protect yourself and your money online.

Play the quiz now and tweet us at @FeneticTrading to let us know where you score on the leader board!