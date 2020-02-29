Texas Announce 24 Date Autumn Tour

New Album Coming This Year

 

For over 30 years, Texas have proved themselves to be one of Scotland’s best ever bands and nothing short of a national treasure south of the border. A new album, the follow up to their acclaimed 2017 release ‘Jump On Board,’ will come later this year on BMG.

 

To coincide with the release, the band will play a massive 24 date tour kicking off in Belfast on October 6th and finishing November 8th in Margate.

They play the London Palladium October 27th.

 

Last December Texas played a sold out Glasgow show at SWG3, their fastest selling show ever. To celebrate the 30th anniversary of their acclaimed 1989 debut album ‘Southside’, the band played the entire album. After the overwhelming success of that show, Texas have decided to do the same on their forthcoming tour, coupled with a set list compiled of songs both old and new.

 

Tickets go on sale Friday March 6th at 10 AM via www.gigsandtours.com / www.ticketmaster.co.uk

 

Formed in 1986 by the undeniably brilliant Sharleen Spiteri and her partner in crime, Johnny McElhone, they have made consistently great music throughout their stellar career having sold over 40 million records, had 13 top ten UK singles, 3 #1 UK albums and 8 top ten UK albums including their latest ‘Jump On Board’.

 

Texas play the following dates:

 

October

Tues 6th                       BELFAST, Waterfront

Thurs 8th                      SOUTHEND, Cliffs Pavilion

Fri 9th                           GUILDFORD, G Live

Sat 10th                       BOURNEMOUTH, IC

Mon 12th                     CARDIFF, St David’s Hall

Tues 13th                     OXFORD, New Theatre

Thurs 15th                    BIRMINGHAM, Symphony Hall

Fri 16th                         HULL, Bonus Arena

Sat 17th                       GLASGOW, The SSE Hydro

Mon 19th                     LIVERPOOL, Philharmonic Hall

Tues 20th                     BATH, Forum

Thurs 22nd                   SHEFFIELD, City Hall

Fri 23rd                         HARROGATE, Convention Centre

Sat 24th                       LLANDUDNO, Venue Cymru

Mon 26th                     MANCHESTER, Bridgewater Hall

Tues 27th                     LONDON, Palladium

Fri 30th                         BRIGHTON, Centre

Sat 31st                        NOTTINGHAM, Royal Concert Hall

November

Sun 1st                         STOKE, Victoria Hall

Tues 3rd                       LEICESTER, De Montfort Hall

Weds 4th                     NEWCASTLE, O2 City Hall

Fri 6th                           HALIFAX, Victoria Theatre

Sat 7th                         NORTHAMPTON, Derngate

Sun 8th                         MARGATE, Winter Gardens