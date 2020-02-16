Premium new trim options complete the practical seven-seat SUV range

Available from February 11, with prices starting at £31,680 RRP

Dynamic styling plus enhancements to interior comfort and onboard technology

Seven seats or 1,775-litres of storage with second and third row seats folded flat

Find out more here: https://www.seat.co.uk/new-cars/tarraco/overview.html

Milton Keynes, 11/02/2020. SEAT has unveiled two sporty new trim levels – FR and FR Sport – for the head of its SUV family, the Tarraco.

Offering enhancements to the exterior, interior and technology package, these two options complete the full range line-up for Tarraco.

The seven-seater Tarraco, the latest and largest of SEAT’s acclaimed SUV range, is available to order from February 11, with prices starting from £31,680 RRP.

The FR exterior body styling DNA fuses performance, practicality and sporty-appeal that perfectly suits their needs. The Tarraco FR comes with 19-inch alloy wheels, the more aggressive FR body styling kit – featuring the dynamic twin exhaust, unique rear spoiler, front and rear sports bumper, as well as black mouldings, wing mirrors and roof rails. The cabin benefits from front sports seats as well as an electric driver’s seat.

The FR Sport takes things another step forwards, with the car planted on arch-filling 20-inch ‘Cosmo’ grey alloy wheels and benefitting from black leather sports seats inside.

The FR Sport also gets an extra technology boost, with rear and top-view cameras offering better all-round visibility and safety, while SEAT’s winter pack adds heated washer nozzles while the occupants can enjoy heated front and rear seats.

Both models also receive SEAT’s self-parking Park Assist system which adds front parking sensors.

All this equipment comes on top of the already generous standard of specification available across the Tarraco line-up. All models receive automatic full LED headlamps, SEAT Digital Cockpit – which includes the 10.25-inch digital driver binnacle and 8-inch full-colour infotainment touchscreen – Full Link, including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a USB socket in all three rows of seats.

The FR and FR Sport trims, available with Tarraco’s full range of engines, complete the line-up alongside the existing SE, SE Technology, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux specifications.

Engine type / trim MPG (WLTP) CO 2 (WLTP) RRP FR 1.5 TSI Evo 150PS From 36.2 From 165 £31,680 FR 1.5 TSI Evo DSG-auto 150PS From 35.3 From 169 £33,260 FR 2.0 TDI 150PS From 45.6 From 154 £33,960 FR 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190PS From 29.7 From 201 £36,435 FR 2.0 TDI DSG-auto 4Drive 150PS From 39.8 From 176 £36,830 FR 2.0 TDI DSG-auto 4Drive 190PS From 37.2 From 189 £38,070 FR Sport 1.5 TSI Evo 150PS From 36.2 From 168 £33,430 FR Sport 1.5 TSI Evo DSG-auto 150PS From 35.3 From 173 £35,010 FR Sport 2.0 TDI 150PS From 45.6 From 157 £35,710 FR Sport 2.0 TSI DSG-auto 4Drive 190PS From 29.7 From 207 £38,185 FR Sport 2.0 TDI DSG-auto 4Drive 150PS From 39.8 From 181 £38,580 FR Sport 2.0 TDI DSG-auto 4Drive 190PS From 37.2 From 194 £39,820

Underpinning the Tarraco’s on-road performance and agility is the MQB-A long wheelbase architecture, which offers the versatility of seven-seats or 1,775-litres of boot capacity, as well as the 4Drive, all-wheel drive, system ensuring it’s ready for all road conditions and all-seasons

