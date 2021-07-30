Meet Charlie Coulthard and Joseph Davis, the 15-year-old Willington Cricket Club starlets and best pals who are taking the cricket world by storm.
Both players have been picked for the upcoming National ECB Bunbury Festival, a tournament where the best under 15’s in the country are selected.
The lads are already playing with and against the sons of Freddie Flintoff and Michael Vaughan.
Charlie Coulthard:
Durham CCC U15 & U18 – Opening batsman:
Barnard Castle School Captain and Opening batsman.
Willington U15, U18, U19, 1st, 2nd & 3rd team.
Scored 99 runs when he was just 13 years old for Durham CCC vs Lancashire.
Charlie’s dad Michael said “Charlie has been Cricket mad since he was 2 years old. He is incredibly dedicated, 100% focussed and constantly striving to improve. Coaches like Karl Brown, Ian McGrath, Ben Wicling and John Lister have all massively contributed to his development, as well as the fantastic coaches at Durham CCC. We are all incredibly grateful to them and his sponsor Woodstock Cricket.”
He concluded, “We couldn’t be prouder of Charlie and how he has developed. As well as his cricket he is a very well-rounded lad, popular and would do anything for anyone.”
Joseph Davis:
Played for Durham CCC Academy U15’s , Willington CC 1st’s 2nd’s U19 + U18.
Has successfully captained both Durham CCC U15’s and Barnard Castle School this season.
Made 164 for Willington 2nd team v Lanchester. The Highest score by an U15 player in clubs’ history.
Sunday 25th July 2021: 131 off of 88 balls for the 1st team against Felling in the Banks Salver Quarter Final.
Joseph’s dad Neil said “As parents we are obviously extremely proud of Joseph’s achievements both on and off the cricket pitch, with over 1300 runs this season including four 100’s he has certainly been exciting to watch.
As well as a fierce self-determination, focus and desire to work hard in training he has also been fortunate to be at a club like Willington CC that actively encourages, supports and provides opportunities for young players to reach their full potential. A big thank-you must also go to all the coaches at Durham CCC, Barnard Castle School and Willington CC for their ongoing guidance and support.”
Charlie and Joseph are not the only young guns at Willington CC.
Jack Turner, Daniel Gray and Will Beanland are also ones to watch.