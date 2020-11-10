Are you thinking of undertaking a Master of Business (MBA) program in the USA? Every year, US News publishes their rankings of the best colleges and universities in the USA, so their list is a great place to start your search.

Stanford University Business School

The Stanford University Business School allows MBA candidates to concentrate in a range of specialties like accounting, portfolio management, public policy, and so many more. Whether you want to focus on stocks and bonds or move into the legislative sphere, there is an option for you. Not only is Stanford a world-renowned educational institution, but it’s also based in California, which provides an exciting extracurricular life and access to a unique and bustling economic landscape.

Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania

The Wharton School is tied with Stanford as the top-ranked business school in America. They boast a ranking of #1 in both finance and real estate programs and have a longstanding reputation for excellence as the USA’s first business school. Students can work on more than just an MBA, with joint programs between business and law or international studies! With campuses in both Philadelphia and San Francisco and a strong focus on international and local projects, Wharton provides uniquely hands-on training in business.

Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

MBA students at the Kellogg School have considerable freedom to specialize and supplement their business education. Not only are they tied for third, but they also rank #3 for part-time MBA programs in the USA. Studying at Kellogg allows students access to several research centers and opportunities to simultaneously pursue other degrees like a JD or a master’s of design innovation.

Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago

Tied for third and also based in Chicago, the Booth School at the University of Chicago offers concentrations in everything from international business to organizational behavior, and more, and they also offer the pioneering “Weekend MBA Program” for professionals who can’t afford to put their career on hold while they earn an MBA from one of the best business schools in the USA. They boast an impressive 87% of graduates in full-time positions at the time of graduation and offer several networking events for students throughout their degree.

Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology

When most people think of MIT, they think of mathematicians and engineers, but the Sloan School of Management at MIT offers a robust education in areas spanning all aspects of business and management. Not only is it the #5 business school in the USA, but Sloan is also ranked #1 nationwide in business analytics, information systems, project management, and operations. Their programs focus on global business and offer many opportunities to get involved in projects both in the USA and abroad. Situated in Boston, students at MIT get a quintessentially urban and American college experience.

Conclusion

If you’re looking to apply to one of the best MBA programs in the USA, you can’t beat Stanford, Wharton at UPenn, Kellogg at Northwestern, Booth at UChicago, or Sloan at MIT. All of these rank among the country’s highest in business and in general, and they all offer a wide range of concentrations for MBA students to focus their career goals and education. For incredible extracurricular experiences and elite education, consider one of these five best business schools in the USA.