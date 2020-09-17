Gambling is one of the most popular hobbies in the United Kingdom and lots of people love to take holidays to Las Vegas in order to experience the gambling capital of the world.

But the coronavirus crisis has made global travel difficult, if not impossible, so those who had planned to go to Vegas in 2020 may have had to postpone or even cancel their holidays.

That does not mean gambling holidays are impossible this year, though, with ‘staycations’ becoming a lot more common for people in the UK who still want to enjoy a well-earned break.

For those looking to get the most bang for their buck, online sites are the best way to play in 2020 – but what are the five best cities for UK gamblers to visit?

Leeds

We kick off our list with Leeds, which has a large number of casinos located within a short walk of each other, making it ideal for a gambling break.

Towards the west of the city centre there is a Grosvenor Casino and a Napoleons Casino over the road from each other, meaning it is very easy to visit both on the same night out.

The jewel in the crown when it comes to gambling in Leeds is the Victoria Gate Casino, though. Set at the top of the newly built Victoria Gate shopping centre in the east of the city centre, the casino is open 24 hours a day.

It is also arguably the best place in the city to watch live sport, due to the fact the casino has 41 huge screens on which to catch all the action. The casino’s Live Bar is a destination in its own right, boasting an unparalleled experience. The casino is also home to the V restaurant, which serves up the very best Yorkshire produce.

London

Naturally, the capital city has some amazing options for gamblers with some of the country’s most stunning casinos found in London.

The Victoria Casino by Grosvenor in Paddington is one of the best of them while the Hippodrome Casino in the West End is a great option right in the heart of the city.

But the best of the lot could be the Empire Casino, which is in Leicester Square and has been designed to look just like a world-class Vegas casino.

The Empire Casino is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so guests are welcome whenever they fancy having a bet.

Poker is one of the top games to play at the Empire Casino, with cash games available through the night, while the casino’s sports bar has huge screens, table service and stadium-style seating – it claims to be the home of NFL in London.

Liverpool

Without a doubt one of the best nights out in the UK, Liverpool is a great place to go for anyone who wants to have a gamble.

There are three casinos within a short walk of each other near the city’s docks area, including a Genting Casino and a Grosvenor Casino.

Liverpool is also home to the most popular horse race for gambling that the UK has to offer, with Aintree hosting the Grand National close to Easter each year.

Birmingham

Grosvenor Casino Broad Street is among the popular options for people visiting Birmingham who want to have a gamble during their holiday.

Resorts World Birmingham is also well worth a visit, with a Genting Casino just one of the amenities that the location has to offer visitors. More than 100 slot machines are available to play at the casino, with big progressive jackpots available to win.

There is also a cinema and those heading to Resorts World Birmingham can also shop til they drop before grabbing a drink or a bite to eat at the High Line bar – something for everyone!

Edinburgh

As is the case for a lot of other UK cities, Edinburgh’s gambling options are dominated by Grosvenor and Genting casinos.

Genting Casino Fountain Park is perhaps the best place to go for gambling fans on an Edinburgh break, with the Fahrenheit Bar serving food and drink until four in the morning.

Grosvenor Casino Edinburgh is a good choice too, with its location close to the city’s airport. It is also housed in a stunning Art Deco building and the casino is known locally as the Maybury.

Breaks in Scotland’s capital can certainly be elevated by visiting a casino.