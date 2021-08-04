Watch the BMW 2 Series Coupé world premiere at Goodwood Festival of Speed on BMW UK YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ald8DVsvrMs

The all-new BMW 2 Series Coupé was unveiled today by the Duke of Richmond at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021.

The BMW 2 Series Coupé will appear in the ‘First Glance’ category throughout the weekend, accompanied by the BMW M5 CS – the most powerful production car in the history of the company. Visitors to the Festival of Speed will also be able to see two exciting UK premieres for the brand: the new fully electric BMW iX and BMW i4.