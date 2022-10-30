Latest generation BMW M2 raises the bar in the high-performance premium compact segment

Builds on its predecessor with enhanced specification and even greater performance

Twin-turbo, straight-six 3.0-litre engine produces 460hp – 90hp more than the original BMW M2

Available with manual transmission, heightening the classic high-performance sports car feel

0-62mph in 4.1 seconds, electronically limited 155mph top speed

Optional M Race Track package includes carbon seats and raises top speed to 177mph

Due for launch in May 2023, priced from £61,495 RRP

The new BMW M2 builds on its formidable predecessor’s strengths to deliver an even greater driving experience, taking the formula of a classic high-performance sports car and reproducing it in highly concentrated form with cutting-edge technology.

The new BMW M2 encapsulates the pure joy of driving: its compact dimensions, a six-cylinder in-line engine, a manual gearbox option, rear-wheel drive and an advanced control/operating concept – allowing the driver to adjust the vehicle setup as desired – are all central to its appeal. Surefooted agility on demand and handling that remains easily controllable even as the driver explores the coupé’s limits are at its core. The distinct character profile of the new BMW M2 is reflected in a powerful design that conveys its segment-leading power, even before it turns a wheel.

With a maximum output of 460hp – 90hp more than the original BMW M2 – and exhilarating driving dynamics that have been honed during in-depth testing on the Nürburgring’s Nordschleife circuit and other race tracks, the new BMW M2 represents another highlight in the model offensive celebrating the 50-year anniversary of BMW M GmbH.

The two-door machine embodies an unadulterated racing passion that owners can enjoy day in, day out, along with a comprehensive specification ensuring it is as comfortable tackling the city as it is the most demanding race circuits. The advances over the first-generation BMW M2, which became the largest-selling model in the BMW M line-up with almost 60,000 examples sold worldwide, are evident not just from the car’s sharper performance but also its far more extensive standard specification. A focused selection of options is available for enhancing driving comfort or adding even more visual excitement to both the exterior and interior. A standout optional extra is the bespoke M Race Track Package that is designed to maximise the performance experience, its benefits including raising the electronically limited top speed of 155mph to 177mph.

The new BMW M2 will be built alongside the new BMW 2 Series Coupé at the BMW Group’s San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, with the UK launch commencing from May 2023. Prices in the UK will start from £61,495 RRP.

Advanced twin-turbo, high-revving 3.0-litre engine develops 460hp

The powertrain technology in the new BMW M2 brings elite performance to the premium compact segment. It is the only model in its segment to be offered with a six-cylinder in-line engine.

Developing a maximum 460hp from its advanced engine, the new BMW M2 outguns the base unit used by the original BMW M2 by 90hp. Indeed, its output is even 10hp higher than that of the special-edition BMW M2 CS from the previous model generation. The 3.0-litre unit differs only in a small number of details from the engine employed in the BMW M3/BMW M4 models.

The straight-six engine combines the latest M TwinPower Turbo technology with the high-revving characteristics of an M car. Peak torque of 550Nm is produced between 2,650 and 5,870rpm and maximum output arrives at 6,250rpm. The engine revs to a maximum 7,200rpm.

The design principle behind the engine and its technical details reflects the vast motorsport experience of BMW M GmbH. A rigid crankcase, friction-optimised cylinder bores, a crankshaft drive with high torsional rigidity and a forged crankshaft with lightweight design enhance the engine’s efficiency, power development and high-revving nature. The core of the cylinder head is 3D printed, enabling a weight reduction and optimised coolant duct routing.

Two mono-scroll turbochargers supply compressed air to the combustion chambers. The turbocharging system also features an indirect intercooler and an electronically controlled wastegate. Other elements of M TwinPower Turbo technology are High Precision Injection, which works with maximum pressure of 350 bar, VALVETRONIC variable valve timing and Double-VANOS fully variable camshaft timing.

Model Max Power (hp)* Peak Torque (Nm)* Acceleration

(0-62mph) (secs)* Top Speed (mph)** CO 2

Emissions

(WLTP) (g/km)* Fuel Consumption Combined (WLTP) (mpg)* Retail Price BMW M2 460 550 4.1 155 231-218 27.7-29.1 £61,495

*All figures relating to performance, fuel consumption and emissions are provisional. All the stated technical data, fuel consumption and emissions figures relate to the offering in the German market. Dimensions and measurements refer to vehicles with basic configuration in Germany. These may vary depending on the wheel/tyre size and items of optional equipment selected.

**Electronically limited.



Track-focused, M-specific cooling and oil supply systems

The M-specific cooling system ensures the powertrain components maintain an optimal operating temperature at all times – both in everyday use over short distances or in urban areas, and during high-speed track outings. The oil supply system is also designed to handle all driving situations. An oil sump with two separate chambers and an additional suction stage allows the map-controlled oil pump to keep lubricant flowing reliably even under extreme lateral and longitudinal acceleration.

The M-specific exhaust system with electrically controlled flaps generates an emotionally rich soundtrack. It terminates in a large silencer, from which the exhaust gases escape via a quartet of tailpipes in customary BMW M fashion.

Choice of an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic or a six-speed manual gearbox

The new BMW M2 comes as standard with an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic. However, a six-speed manual gearbox is optional, which creates a performance experience in the classical mould. The gear ratios and gear spread are perfectly matched to the performance characteristics of the engine. A precisely defined shift action enables rapid, easily executed gear changes. Plus, the Gear Shift Assistant uses engagement speed control to ensure slip-free operation when downshifting under braking into corners. It can be deactivated in the M Setup menu.

The eight-speed M Steptronic transmission is also distinguished by ratio spacing perfectly matched to the engine’s characteristics and offers sporty gear shifts. The broadly spread gears assist efficiency at low engine speeds while enabling an intense build-up of power from low road speeds.

As well as the new-look selector lever, there are shift paddles on the steering wheel for performing manual shifts with sequential gear selection. It is also possible to execute multiple downshifts to the lowest available gear in manual mode for a sudden burst of acceleration. M Steptronic does not force upshifts under acceleration in manual mode – even when the engine’s revs hit the limiter.

The transmission’s shift characteristics can be varied using the Drivelogic button integrated into the selector lever, with a choice of three clearly distinguishable settings available in both automated and manual mode. Besides a more comfort-oriented setup and a setting for sporty driving, drivers are also able to activate a track-optimised configuration for the shift characteristics.

Examples fitted with the optional six-speed manual gearbox accelerate from 0 to 62mph in 4.3 seconds, while cars with the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission cover the same sprint in 4.1 seconds. The new BMW M2 powers from 0 to 124mph in 14.3 seconds (automatic: 13.5 seconds). Top speed is electronically limited to 155mph, although this can be raised to 177mph with the optional M Driver’s Package.

Exceptional dynamics, optimal traction: rear-wheel drive and the Active M Differential

By sending its power to the rear wheels, the new BMW M2 is embracing the traditional recipe for converting engine output into dynamic performance.

Another contributor to the assured dynamics of the BMW M2 is its standard Active M Differential. It can halt rotational speed compensation between the rear wheels whenever required and generate a locking effect of up to 100 per cent. The Active M Differential is linked with the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system to adapt its locking effect precisely to the driving situation.

Sophisticated chassis technology originally developed for the BMW M3/BMW M4 endows the new BMW M2 with all the tools required to convert the power of its straight-six engine into sublime straight-line and lateral performance. At the same time, the compact dimensions, short wheelbase, excellent longitudinal and torsional stiffness of the body and chassis mountings that is optimised by M-specific bracing, and the almost perfectly balanced 50:50 weight distribution, combine to deliver precisely controllable, fingertip handling. Add rear-wheel drive to the mix and the result is pure driving pleasure.

M Servotronic steering and adaptive M suspension as standard

The M Servotronic steering facilitates accurate turn-in when powering through bends on the one hand and effortless parking and manoeuvring on the other. It does so by combining the benefits of speed-sensitive power assistance and a variable steering ratio. There is a choice of two settings for steering response in the M Setup menu – Comfort and Sport.

The adaptive M suspension that also comes as standard features electronically controlled dampers designed to maximise road contact and traction in all driving situations. The dampers are controlled with the help of sensors that keep a constant eye on body movements, the condition of the road and steering adjustments. The basic damper characteristics can be varied as desired by selecting one of the three settings in the M Setup menu.

M specific integrated braking system with two settings for pedal feel

The M Compound brakes on the new BMW M2 – comprising six-piston, fixed-calliper brakes with 380mm discs at the front wheels and their single-piston, floating-calliper counterparts with integrated parking brake and 370mm discs at the rear – deliver outstanding stopping power. The callipers are painted in Red as standard, with a Blue finish available as an option, and bear the M logo.

The integrated braking system slows the car down with great precision. This system brings together the brake activation, brake booster and braking control functions within a compact module. The new BMW M2 has an M-specific version that presents the driver with two pedal feel settings, allowing them to choose between more comfort-oriented or very direct execution of brake pedal inputs.

The new BMW M2 comes as standard with exclusively designed double-spoke M light-alloy wheels that feature a black finish, but optionally available with a Bi-colour finish. Measuring 19-inch at the front and 20-inch at the rear, they are shod with tyres measuring 275/35 ZR19 and 285/30 ZR20 at the front and rear respectively. Track tyres are also available as an option, in conjunction with the M Race Track Package.

M Drive Professional with M Traction Control also fitted as standard

The inclusion of the integrated braking system enables the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system to act with even greater dynamism and precision. Its range of functions includes M Dynamic Mode, which allows extra wheel slip at the push of a button to induce an exceptionally sporty driving experience. The wheel slip limitation function has been integrated into the engine management on the new BMW M2. This eliminates the long signal paths to the DSC control unit, meaning that the corrective inputs are applied up to ten times faster than in conventional systems and with exceptional precision.

The M Traction Control function included as part of the M Drive Professional allows drivers of the new BMW M2 to set individual intervention thresholds for wheel slip limitation; they can choose from ten stages of precisely defined slip permitted at the driven wheels. During outings on the track, drivers can therefore carefully reduce the extent of control system inputs to configure a setup for controlled drifts that is tailored to the track and their personal preferences.

Compact dimensions fused with powerful proportions

The BMW M2’s sporty credentials are showcased by the two-door car’s compact dimensions. Measuring 4,575mm from nose to tail, 1,887mm wide and 1,403mm in height, it is 114mm longer than its predecessor, 16mm wider and 11mm lower. It is 219mm shorter than the BMW M4 Coupé models.

The 2,747mm wheelbase of the new BMW M2 makes a prominent contribution to its fingertip agility. It is 110mm shorter than that of the BMW M4 Coupé but 54mm longer than its predecessor, delivering more legroom in both rows of seats. Its track widths have increased by 38mm (to 1,617mm) at the front and 4mm (to 1,605mm) at the rear. This means they precisely match the figures for the BMW M4 Coupé, which further highlights the difference in dimensions compared with the BMW 2 Series Coupé: the high-performance model is 49mm wider, with a 44mm wider track at the front and 18mm wider rear track.

M-specific design features accentuate the performance-led character

The car’s powerfully sculpted form marks a clear differentiation from the BMW 2 Series Coupé, which is also emphasised by its wide stance and M-specific design features that optimise cooling air routing and aerodynamic balance.

The front end is headlined by its large, horizontal and frameless BMW kidney grille. The elements of the M-typical three-section lower air intake have almost rectangular contours and maximise cooling of the powertrain components and brakes. Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Selective Beam non-dazzling High-beam Assistant and M lights Shadow Line with dark inlays are standard.

Lightweight M Carbon roof as standard

Prominently flared side skirts team up with broad wheel arches to create an appearance that is characteristic of BMW M and inspired by racing cars. The car’s silhouette is shaped by its long bonnet, short overhangs and set-back passenger compartment. The roofline swooping down from the B-pillar, and the short boot lid culminating in a pronounced spoiler lip add to its distinctive style.

The new BMW M2 comes with a lightweight M Carbon roof as standard. With its dark colouring, the exposed structure of its carbon-fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP), and a central cut-out, the M Carbon roof makes a stand-out visual impression as well as contributing to the car’s weight-saving measures.

Rear diffuser incorporating signature M exhaust tailpipes

Horizontally pronounced surfaces give the rear end of the new BMW M2 its structure. These surfaces get their M-specific looks from the vertically arranged reflectors set deep into the outer edges of the rear apron, and a rear spoiler lip designed to generate extra downforce at the rear axle. The most striking element is the pronounced diffuser insert. This air-directing element adopts a pared-back racing look and incorporates another signature M feature: the two pairs of exhaust tailpipes.

Five exterior paint finishes to choose from

The new BMW M2 is available in two solid and three metallic exterior paint shades. The selection comprises Alpine White solid, Sapphire Black metallic and Brooklyn Grey metallic, plus the Toronto Red metallic and finally the new colour Zandvoort Blue solid, available exclusively for the model.

Optional M Carbon bucket seats offer a weight saving of nearly 11kgs

The standard M Sport seats, heated and upholstered in Vernasca Black or Cognac leather, feature pronounced side bolsters and contour lines around the backrest and head restraint in BMW M GmbH colours. They come with electrical adjustment and their integral head restraints feature an illuminated M logo. M seat belts with a woven stripe pattern in BMW M GmbH colours are also standard.

The optional M Carbon bucket seats are also fully electric and heated, featuring integral head restraints and an illuminated model badge. The Merino leather seat covering optimises comfort, while removable head restraints and a facility for adding a multi-point harness underline the racing credentials of the M Carbon bucket seats. The use of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic (CFRP) in the structural elements of the seat cushion and backrest together with the cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints saves 10.8kgs over the M Sport seats.

The Easy-Entry function makes it easier for passengers to access the two rear seats. The rear backrest also has a 40:20:40 split and, when the backrest is upright, there is 390 litres of boot space.

M interior trim strips in Carbon Fibre are standard, with the shift paddles and trim on the M leather steering wheel also having a CFRP finish.

Three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting as standard

Three-zone automatic climate control, acoustic glazing for the windscreen and a rain sensor with automatic headlight activation are standard on the BMW M2, along with ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and heated exterior mirrors, a Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, a Bluetooth interface and two USB ports. The optional wireless charging enables inductive charging of compatible smartphones.

Driver assistance systems for optimised comfort and safety

Cutting-edge driver assistance systems allow comfort over long journeys to be enhanced effectively and safety to be optimised. The new BMW M2 is equipped as standard with Parking Assistant with rear view camera and front and rear sensors, Cruise Control with brake function, Front Collision Warning with brake intervention, Lane Departure Warning including lane return, the Attentiveness Assistant and the Speed Limit Display with no-overtaking indicator and Manual Speed Limit Assist.

The optional Driving Assistant adds the Lane Change Warning, Rear Crossing Traffic Warning and Rear Collision Prevention functions. The Active Cruise Control system with Stop & Go function that can also be found on the options list maintains the chosen cruising speed while also automatically keeping a safe distance from vehicles travelling ahead, with a choice of four proximity settings.

Setup button for individual configuration of powertrain and chassis

A key feature of the M-specific control/operation concept is the Setup button in the centre console’s control panel, which provides direct access to the settings options for the engine, chassis, steering, braking system and ten-stage traction control. On models fitted with the manual transmission, the Gear Shift Assistant can also be activated and deactivated from the M Setup menu.

Two individually configured setup variants can be stored permanently, together with the preferred settings for the engine note, the DSC system, the Automatic Start/Stop function and the shift characteristics of the eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, if specified.

M Mode button: unadulterated performance at the push of a button

Also located in the centre console’s control panel is the M Mode button, which opens the door to an incredible performance experience. SPORT mode, which can be activated as an alternative to the default ROAD setting, scales back the range of driver assistance system functions to a minimum. As the new BMW M2 is fitted with M Drive Professional as standard, drivers are also able to select the TRACK mode designed purely for driving on race circuits, which fully deactivates the assistance systems.

As well as M Traction Control and TRACK mode, M Drive Professional also includes the M Laptimer and M Drift Analyser functions for even more fun on the track.

M Race Track Package: reduced weight, increased dynamism

The optional M Race Track Package includes M Carbon bucket seats for the driver and front passenger, performance track tyres for the double-spoke 19-inch and 20-inch alloy wheels and the M Driver’s Package, which increases the car’s electronically limited top speed from 155mph to 177mph.

The new BMW M2 also features the BMW Live Cockpit Professional as standard. Based on BMW Operating System 8 and boasting new-generation software along with exceptionally powerful connectivity and data processing, it takes the interaction between the driver and vehicle into the digital future.

The new BMW iDrive system offers more ways for drivers to enjoy easy, intuitive, multimodal control of vehicle, navigation, infotainment and communication functions and also to use digital services.

BMW Curved Display with M-style content

The standard BMW Curved Display in the new BMW M2 cockpit is angled clearly towards the driver to good ergonomic effect, making the intuitive touch control even more straightforward. It is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches.

The information display’s graphical layout and the M‑style content shown there lend themselves to a focused, performance-led driving experience.

BMW Maps navigation system and M-specific Head-Up Display as standard.

The cloud-based BMW Maps navigation system forms part of the standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional. The latest generation of this navigation system enables extremely fast route calculation, carried out dynamically and based on precise real-time traffic data transmitted at short intervals. The BMW Head-Up Display features M‑specific readouts and graphics.

Also standard is smartphone integration for Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™, whilst wireless charging for compatible smartphones is optionally available. The BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades functionality allows new and improved vehicle functions to be imported into the new BMW M2 over the air.

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with new skills

The control/operation system in the new BMW M2 also includes the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant. BMW Operating System 8 unlocks additional skills for this digital companion. Naturally formulated spoken instructions can now be used to adjust the air conditioning, for instance, or open and close the windows. Driver assistance system functions can likewise be voice controlled.

Personalisation using the BMW ID and My BMW App

The user experience for the new BMW M2 customers is increasingly personalised thanks to their BMW ID. The BMW ID can now be used to store and share more personalised settings between vehicles, while the My BMW App acts as a universal digital interface, providing information on the vehicle’s status at any time, even permitting monitoring of the car’s immediate vicinity (Remote 3D View).