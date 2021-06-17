All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid joins Renault’s growing range of electrified vehicles

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) version sees the Captur offer one of the largest powertrain choices in its sector, available to order now

E-Tech powertrain uses advanced technology influenced by Formula 1 including a multi-mode clutchless gearbox with smooth and swift responses

Emits as low as 114g CO 2 and returns fuel economy of up to 56.6mpg

Features a five-star Euro NCAP crash safety rating plus an extensive list of safety and driver assistance systems

All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid is available in Iconic, S Edition and R.S Line specifications

The All-New Captur E-Tech is available from £24,500 OTR and is available to order now

Renault is strengthening its electrified offering with the introduction of the Captur E-Tech hybrid. The latest addition to the best-selling model provides customers with even more choice and sees the Captur offer one of the largest selections of powertrains in its sector, with the availability of hybrid, plug-in hybrid and petrol variants.

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid is destined to make the model even more popular in the UK, with the compact SUV selling over 150,000 examples since it was introduced in 2013.

Using regenerative braking as the main source of charging its battery and there being no requirement for it to be plugged-in to charge, the All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid ensures everyone can enjoy the environmental benefits, driveability and refinement associated with an EV but without the need for access to a charge point.

The arrival of the hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) version combines strong, responsive performance with low running costs. Compared to a similar petrol version it offers significant fuel savings, while it also provides efficiency that is close to that of a diesel. After the Captur E-Tech Plug-in hybrid, it is the most efficient and powerful version in the range.

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid is available in Iconic, S Edition and R.S Line levels of trim.

It is available to order now, with first deliveries in August, and is priced from £24,500 OTR.

POWERTRAINS

Adding a further electrified version to the Captur range was a simple process due to the model being based on the versatile CMF-B modular architecture, which was designed from the start to accept electric capabilities.

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid uses the same technology that debuted on the Clio E-Tech hybrid, which was engineered with input from the Alpine F1 team. It combines a 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2 kW lithium-ion battery and two electric motors, together with the automatic, multi-mode dog gearbox that features in all other E-Tech models. In operation, it starts the vehicle in 100 per cent electric mode, significantly reducing the gap in acceleration during gear changes. This means a smoother, more refined drive plus better performance.

The hybrid powertrain allows significant reductions in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions. It is designed to use the optimal energy output to recharge the battery whenever the energy created is more than the required power. Then, kinetic energy recovered during deceleration or braking can be transformed into electrical energy to recharge the battery. The electrical energy is then in reserve to assist with acceleration, or for all-electric operation at lower speeds in urban areas, later in a journey.

The Captur’s hybrid powertrain offers three levels of energy regeneration and regenerative braking:

Battery regeneration during deceleration: When the driver lifts their foot off the accelerator and the gear selector is in D (Drive), the main electric motor works as a generator by recovering kinetic energy produced by the deceleration, turning it into electrical energy that is sent back to the battery.

B Mode: To recover more energy, the gear selector can be put into B (Brake) mode by nudging the gear selector backwards, allowing one pedal driving when driving in full electric mode, increasing the level of regeneration allowed by the battery, up to an idling speed of around 4mph.

Regenerative braking: When the brake pedal is depressed, braking is triggered electrically, with mechanical braking support from the brake pads if necessary. The electric motor provides additional braking here, recovering excess energy and returning it to the battery that can be deployed again later on.

PERFORMANCE, ECONOMY AND DRIVING

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid generates 145hp delivering a zero to 62mph time of 10.6 seconds and a maximum speed of 106mph. After the E-Tech Plug-in hybrid, it is the most powerful Captur available. It blends this responsive performance with efficiency, emitting as little as 114g/km CO 2 and delivering fuel economy of up to 56.6mpg.

As with other E-Tech equipped models, the All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid features MULTI-SENSE driving mode selection. This sees the powertrain automatically adapt to the driving conditions and the way in which it is being driven – managing its power supply accordingly, as well as the battery regeneration opportunities.

The change from one mode to another is barely noticeable and requires no input from the driver – the E-Tech powertrain automatically decides the most appropriate mode for the situation to optimise efficiency and emissions, while continuing to deliver responsive and enjoyable driving. The following modes are available:

ENGINE POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) TOP SPEED (mph) 0-62mph (secs) MPG (WLTP) CO2 EMISSIONS (g/km) E-Tech hybrid 145 Auto 145 Petrol: 144 @ 3,600rpm Electric motors: 250 106 10.6 56.6 114

Pure: Pure engages all-electric mode (when there’s enough battery charge) via the screen selection or a dedicated EV button on the centre console. This is the default mode when the vehicle is first switched on.

MySense: The standard driving mode, MySense automatically adapts the hybrid powertrain to the driver’s inputs and driving conditions, operating in the most efficient and suitable way necessary for the situation by intelligently switching between electric power and the engine.

Sport: Sport makes use of the powertrain’s full potential, engaging the petrol engine and both electric motors for the most responsive drive when the accelerator pedal is fully depressed.

SAFETY AND DRIVER ASSISTANCE

The All-New Captur E-Tech hybrid has the same maximum 5-star Euro NCAP safety test rating as the rest of the Captur range.

It is equipped with the latest suite of safety and driver assistance technologies, which include:

Renault Pure Vision LED headlights with automatic high/low beam: The Pure Vision full LED headlights and automatic high and low beam improve safety and visibility at night. All-New Captur will automatically switch to low beam as the driver enters a built-up area or approaches another vehicle.

Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keeping Assist: All-New Captur alerts the driver and corrects their trajectory in the event of a lane departure without using the indicator. This is standard across the range.

Automatic Emergency Braking System: All-New Captur watches over the driver and the surroundings. If there is sharp braking ahead or a pedestrian crossing the road, the car warns the driver and can automatically perform emergency braking if they do not.

Traffic Sign Recognition: A camera constantly monitors and reads traffic signs to inform the driver of the speed on that road, so the driver can always adapt their speed accordingly.

UK SPECIFICATION AND PRICING

All-New Captur E-Tech S Edition comes with the following as standard:

Driving Assistance

Full C-shape LED front signature lighting (daytime running lights)

Automatic high beam headlights

Font and rear parking sensor with rear view camera

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold function

Auto-dimming rear-view mirror

Exterior

18-inch Pasadena diamond cut alloy wheels with grey inserts

Exterior E-Tech badge on B-Pillar and tailgate

Two-tone exterior paint with contrasting roof colour

Roof bars

Interior

Black and grey cloth upholstery with synthetic leather and grey stitching

E-Tech badge on central console

EV button to activate ‘PURE’ mode (100% electric drive)

Communication and On-board Technology

EASY LINK: 7-inch portrait touchscreen with, Bluetooth, DAB radio, USB ports and compatible with Apple CarPlay™ & Android Auto™

MULTI-SENSE: 3 driving modes and 8 ambient lighting

7” TFT Driver information display

PRICING