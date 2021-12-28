With a range of 186 miles on the WLTP cycle[i], the All-new Renault Kangoo Van E-Tech electric raises the bar higher than ever before in meeting the everyday needs of professional customers

The 90kW motor and 45kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged via one of three different charger types to recuperate up to 106 miles of range in 30 minutes

Produced at the Maubeuge factory in northern France, it will be sold throughout Europe from spring 2022

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric will make its public debut at the SOLUTRANS car show in Lyon from 16 to 20 November

Renault has been a pioneer in electric mobility and a leader in electric commercial vehicles in Europe since 2011. The Kangoo E-Tech has won the hearts of 70,000 professional customers since its launch at the end of 2011 and accounts for one in five electric utility vehicles sold in Europe. Set to be shown to the public for the first time on 16 November at the SOLUTRANS car show in Lyon, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric is the culmination of more than 10 years of know-how that Renault has been fostering in the field of electric vehicles.

186 MILES OF WLTPi RANGE

Thanks to its new lithium-ion battery with a fully usable capacity of 45kWh, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric boasts a range of up to 186 miles on the WLTPi cycle. This gives electric LCV drivers enhanced peace of mind for a full day of work trips, with unbeatable ownership and running costs. The battery, located under the vehicle floor, has no impact on the cargo area capacity.

SIX DRIVE MODES

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric comes equipped with a 90kW motor boasting 245Nm of immediately available torque for a smooth and stress-free driving experience. The Eco mode that caps the vehicle’s power output and top speed helps optimise the range and is best used when carrying a light load.

The driver can also choose between three regenerative braking levels:

– Sailing (B1): limited regenerative braking, suitable for driving on motorways and faster roads

– Drive (B2): default regenerative braking that has an ICE motor feel when taking the foot off the accelerator

– Brake (B3): maximum regenerative braking for use in heavier traffic and on steeper roads

On the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric, conventional hydraulic braking is assisted by an ARB system (Adaptive Regenerative Brake System), which maximises the amount of recovered energy regardless of the selected braking option.

The range of drive and braking modes means drivers can choose between six different driving options for optimal comfort and range according to their specific vehicle use and the traffic conditions.

Information pertaining to the selected driving mode, electric power management, and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) is displayed on a fully customisable, optional, 10-inch digital instrument panel.

106 MILES IN 30 MINUTES

To recharge the battery, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric offers a choice of three charging methods. The standard model features an 11kW three-phase chameleon charger, suitable for all types of household charging setups. Optional chargers include the 22kW chameleon charger for rapid charging on public terminals and the 80kW rapid-charge DC charger that can recuperate 106 miles (WLTP) of range in 30 minutes. With the two optional chargers, the battery is fitted with liquid cooling capabilities.

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric’s battery takes 3h50 to go from 15 per cent to 100 per cent charge when plugged into a 11kW wallbox and less than six hours on a 7.4kW wallbox.

A HEAT PUMP FOR GREATER RANGE

To guarantee the same reliable range in all seasons, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric’s air conditioning system comes fitted with a heat pump. When paired with the 22kW charger, heat is taken from the air around the vehicle to warm the passenger compartment without using an electrical resistor that consumes energy. The heat pump performs best when the ambient temperature is between -15°C and +15°C, a very common range for the cold seasons in most European countries.

Also, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric features a heated windscreen, heated front seats, and heated steering wheel as optional extras.

ALL THE ADVANTAGES OF THE ALL-NEW KANGOO VAN

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric offers the same innovations, equipment and comfort as the All-new Kangoo Van with ICE powertrains. These include the innovative Easy Inside Rack retractable interior gallery, the Renault Easy Link multimedia system with 8.0-inch display, hands-free key card, and automatic parking brake.

It is also available with three front seats with a central folding backrest that turns into a mobile office, almost 60 litres of storage in the cab, as well as the latest generation ADAS, including Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, and the Motorway and Trafic Companion that marks the first step toward autonomous driving.

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric also boasts the same haulage and traction capacity as its ICE counterpart – storage volume up to 3.9m3 (4.9m3 in the yet-to-be-released longer length Kangoo), 600kg of payload (800kg in the long format), and 1,500kg of towing capacity.

Thanks to the Renault smartphone app or Renault Easy Link multimedia system, the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric comes with a selection of specific connected services that can be used to programme and schedule battery charging, remotely monitor battery levels, pre-heat or cool the passenger compartment, search for charging stations along the route, or calculate which destinations are accessible with the remaining battery.

THE MAUBEUGE FACTORY, A CENTRE OF EXCELLENCE[ii]

Since 2011, the Renault factory in Maubeuge, located in Hauts-de-France, has manufactured Kangoo vehicles for customers around the world. In an effort to industrialise production of the private and commercial versions of the All-new Kangoo, as well as vehicles from partner brands Mercedes and Nissan, Renault invested €450 million in the factory and installed a new battery assembly workshop. The investment also guarantees the highest-quality production possible.

The electric motor and charging units for the All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric are all manufactured at Renault’s Cleon factory in Normandy.

The All-new Kangoo Van E-Tech electric will be sold throughout Europe starting in spring 2022.

Starting in 2003, the Renault PRO+ brand has been developing unique know-how in the field of Light Commercial Vehicles with widely recognised high-performance tailored products. As an expert brand dedicated to serving professional customers, it has its own range, services, and international network of 626 businesses.

i Pending certification