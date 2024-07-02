The Alnwick Garden Releases Tickets for Annual Sell-Out Winter Light Trail

The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei have now released advanced tickets for their sell-out Winter Light Trail.

The season may only have just turned to summer, but The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland has today (Thursday 27 June) announced the sale of its much-anticipated Winter Light Trail tickets.

For the price of one entry, guests can enjoy two award-winning attractions, The Alnwick Garden and the world’s largest play structure at Lilidorei.

Now in its 6th year, The Alnwick Garden Winter Light Trail will run from the 18th of November 2024 to the 1st of January 2025, with sell-out crowds once again expected, many of whom visit as part of their annual winter traditions. A number of exciting new installations will be included this year, alongside old favourites making a welcome return.

According to Mark Brassell, CEO of The Alnwick Garden, the yearly demand for tickets is symptomatic of what the event means to people from across the region. He said; “Each year, we welcome a stream of visitors who come to experience our beautiful and immersive Winter Light Trail in all its sparkling glory. This includes many repeat visitors, who now count the event as an essential part of their festive season.

“This year we have introduced a new ‘one price, two venues’ ticket, offering families and people of all ages value for money, and the opportunity to enjoy our dual attractions. Because we are officially an ‘accessible and inclusive’ venue, everyone can easily tour the Winter Light Trail at both The Alnwick Garden and Lilidorei.

“Families will also love playing at Lilidorei, and meeting the reindeer, elves, and Father Christmas in our enchanting Christmas wonderland. It may be summer, but we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests to our winter spectacular.”

Visitors can also enjoy a festive tipple, hot chocolate or artisan food from local Northumbrian vendors, or book a table at the award-winning Treehouse restaurant, in the grounds of The Alnwick Garden.

Early bird tickets are available to buy from 27 June and start from just £4.50. Entry to the Light Trail sells out quickly, so visit [insert link] to secure your spot.

Advance tickets can be purchased here: https://alnwickgarden.com/christmas-2024/