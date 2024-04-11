The Alnwick Garden Welcomes Grant from The National Lottery

(L-R) Alistair Wathley, Claire Mitchell and Abby Lorenz at The Alnwick Garden holding a cheque from The National Lottery Community Fund

The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland has received £350,000 from The National

Lottery Community Fund, the largest community funder in the UK, so that it can remain

steadfast in its dedication to enriching the local community.

The Alnwick Garden, an established charity organisation, will use the funding over five

years to develop a new programme to improve well-being and employment opportunities,

entitled ‘Growing Together Northumberland’.

From April 2024, this initiative will work with people over the age of 16 who are not

economically active, nor in education, employment, or training to develop their skills and

support their progression.

Duncan Nicholson, Head of Funding for the North East & Cumbria at The National Lottery Community Fund said: “We are delighted to support The Alnwick Garden with its Growing Together Northumberland project, which will help participants to build skills, gain volunteering experience and move closer to employment.

“This funding, made possible thanks to National Lottery players, allows us to respond to

the needs of local communities. Our funding strengthens society and improves lives across

the UK, and we will continue to invest in communities where funding can help projects to

have a real impact.”

This helping hand from The National Lottery Community Fund will ensure The Alnwick

Garden can remain a garden for all, which already hosts a range of educational and social

programmes, but also extend its reach to the local communities.

Its existing offering includes employability programmes, initiatives for over-55s to reduce

social isolation, horticulture programmes for young people with additional needs, and a

range of schemes for young people, focussing on the importance of healthy lifestyles and

education around drugs and alcohol.

Claire Mitchell, Strategic Head of Community and Education at The Alnwick Garden, said: “We’d like to thank National Lottery players for making this possible.

“We’re also delighted that The National Lottery Community Fund recognised the

importance of investing in Alnwick and Northumberland. Alnwick is not often regarded as having areas of deprivation and can be overlooked for the funding it needs. We are thrilled

that this hasn’t been the case in this instance.

“We are, above all, a charity dedicated to helping the local community. Through this

funding, we will launch Growing Together Northumberland and continue giving vital

support to people across the county.”

Those involved in the scheme will participate in a range of environmental projects, aimed

at everything from empowering communities to grow their own produce to educating

people about sustainability, reducing waste, and conserving resources.

The initiative will also bring people together across Northumberland to help build bonds

and establish a shared responsibility for the environment across the community.