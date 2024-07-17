The Bentley Record Room – a luxurious and exclusive showcase of the brand’s DNA is now open at Co-op Live Manchester

The Bentley Record Room, the most exclusive experience at Co-op Live Manchester and one of the most exclusive music venue experiences in the world, is now open

(Crewe, 19 June 2024) The Bentley Record Room, the most exclusive experience at Co-op Live Manchester and one of the most exclusive music venue experiences in the world, is now open.

The Bentley Record Room presents a unique and immersive way to experience the brand. Accommodating a total of 100 guests, the Bentley Record Room provides Co-op Live luxe members and Bentley clients with a cossetting space that echoes the refined luxury of a Bentley car. Adjacent to the performer’s green room, the flexible space also accommodates a stage for a spontaneous encore or to showcase an emerging talent pre-show. Guests will be treated to curated dining options with private host and waiting services, including dedicated arrival and private entrance.

Created by the Bentley Design team, the space ensures the ultimate in acoustic and performance enhancement combined with the unique design and handcraftsmanship that are intrinsic to any Bentley space.

Bespoke finishes are skilfully presented throughout from the signature Bentley Diamonds’ trimmed in British locally sourced wool in the ceilings to dégradé walnut panels that decorate the walls. Tailored to enhance acoustic performance, each panel features geometric lines and curves to accommodate different acoustics on the sound spectrum. Polished mineral plaster finishes on the walls are inlaid with contoured walnut veins surrounding the stage area, providing further enhancement to the sound experience aligned to the Bentley design DNA. The key Bentley diamond signature backdrop brings to life the stage experience.

Ceiling heights are adjusted to create visual grandeur around the stage area which drops around the bar, accompanied by intimate low slung seating areas and private dining areas which allow ultimate comfort and performance visibility within the space.

The majestic walnut diamond bar inspired by the Bentley Batur matrix provides a sculptural centrepiece to the Patagonia stone top and panelled with Bentley green low carbon leather secured by knurled rotary dials, provides rounded edges that soften the space.

Furniture by Bentley Home is interspersed throughout from the Galloway Bench to the Ryde Ottoman – all of which display the machine stitched Bentley B and celebrate Bentley’s skilful use of wood and dynamic lightness.

Chris Cooke, Head of Design Collaborations at Bentley Motors said:

“We have created an intimate, exclusive club that speaks to the authenticity of the Bentley brand in its execution of luxury and craftsmanship, all whilst elevating the sensory experience for its luxe members. Our finished design gives unparalleled acoustic clarity, whilst naturally incorporating signature design details seen from the locally sourced wool acoustic diamonds to the graceful walnut veins within the stage. Each detail harmoniously contributes to a memorable experience.”

Steven De Ploey, Director of Product and Marketing at Bentley Motors, said:

“From the meticulously crafted interiors of our vehicles to the powerful sound of the Bentley engines – design and sound excellence have always been an integral part of the Bentley lifestyle. The Bentley Record Room embodies this ethos, offering our clients and VIP contacts a sanctuary to indulge their passion for music, watching the world’s finest performers and artists on the arena stage, before returning to an intimate space that speaks to the authenticity of the Bentley brand in its execution of luxury fused with contemporary design and the finest craftsmanship.”