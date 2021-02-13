Ethical hacking teaches you how to identify, prioritise and fix vulnerabilities in computer software and network programs. Learning these requires you to understand the mindset of hackers and penetration testers along with the tools and techniques they use.

The scope and opportunities in the field of hacking are very diverse, with roles such as network defender, risk manager, software developer, quality assurance tester, and management and legal department positions. Taking up ethical hacking as a career choice is also beneficial to those looking to add value to their department and organisation.

There are several hacking and network security courses you can pursue to get the relevant skills.

Best Security Courses to Learn Online

The Ultimate 202 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle

A certified white hat hacker is one of the good guys, so to say. They help businesses to test their security and identify possible weak spots and vulnerabilities. This course bundle has everything you might need to understand cybersecurity. The certification can easily land you a job.

The 202 White Hat Hacker Certification Bundle is made up of multiple volumes. Each volume addresses a different topic – from network security to Python to web applications. It also includes CompTIA prep courses. Whether you are looking to start a new career or simply learn about cybersecurity, this course is the right choice for you.

The Complete cybersecurity Certification Training Bundle

This is one of the most comprehensive Cyber Security Course you will find online. It is available at a very nominal fee, considering the vast range of knowledge and tools it equips you with. This course prepares you for several highly acclaimed certifications within the IT industry. CompTIA Cloud Essentials, CISA Certification and the CISSP Certification are some of the most reputed ones you can prepare for with this bundle package. The course has content enough for almost an entire year and prepares you to become a nationally or even globally acclaimed cybersecurity expert.

Cybersecurity Developer Bundle

You will recognise the best cybersecurity training programs by their ability to prepare you for more than just a single role or certification. The Cybersecurity Developer Bundle contains all the content you will need to prepare for some of the most highly acclaimed online certifications. This includes certifications by CompTIA and other esteemed bodies, such as CISSP, CISA and PenTest+.

What makes this bundle unique is its emphasis on teaching developers. Thus, if you have a background in web or software development, this bundle is apt for you. It also offers a money-back guarantee in case you are not satisfied with the content.

CompTIA cybersecurity Pathway Certification Prep Bundle

This CompTIA Security+ Certification is a great choice if you are focused on landing a great job immediately after your training ends. This certification prep bundle consists of a streamlined set of cybersecurity courses that prepare you specifically for the CompTIA cybersecurity pathway. It prepares you for several courses like PenTest+, CySA+ and Network+. Since this is a bundle offered by CompTIA themselves, it is streamlined and almost guarantees a job if you pass the certification exam. But keep in mind that to take the exam from CompTIA itself, you will need to pay a small fee.

The 2020 Premium Ethical Hacking Certification Bundle

This bundle includes content that will prepare you for two major certification exams – PenTest+ and CySA+. Both of these certifications are offered by CompTIA. This bundle is different from the other packages as it offers several good real-world applications and a nice point for beginners to jump on to the wagon.

The All-In-One Hacking Guide

Whether you are an absolute beginner, have a little experience, or simply wish to brush up your hacking skills, this course is for you. If you don’t know where to begin, the All-in-one Hacking Guide will give you the right start. It contains a course called the WordPress Hacking and Hardening in Simple Steps. This course is meant for an individual or a client that has a WordPress website. It could either be your account or you merely have a client that uses a WordPress website.

The Complete 2020 Python Programming Certification Bundle

Python programming is a very valuable skill today, within or without the world of cybersecurity. Python is a programming language that is widely used in the information security industry. It is highly flexible, perfect for online applications and very easy to learn, which is what makes it popular in the industry. From web development to penetration testing to cybersecurity functions, Pythons has applications almost everywhere. This certification bundle also gives you additional skillset that you can use effectively in other IT job roles as well.

Conclusion

Some holistic training platforms like Koenig give you access to course materials and more so that you can start your training journey immediately. Understanding what you’re up against is vital for any industry. This is true for hackers too. To be an effective network security expert, you need to understand how a hacker’s mind works. The speciality and program you choose, whether it’s a CCNA Security Course or the Cybersecurity Developer Bundle, depends on your interests.